Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

It’s almost a must-win situation for the Penrith Panthers in Round 21 when they host the struggling, out of contention Canterbury Bulldogs. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
The Bulldogs appear to be out of contention for the finals. With six games to go, Canterbury sit on just 18 competition points and are already six points behind the eighth-placed St George-Illawarra Dragons.
A three game turnaround in the limited time remaining seems almost impossible – even with a win here – so all the intrigue and focus around this game switches to Penrith.
They have been inconsistent to say the least this season, but seem to be really hitting the top of their game, particularly in attack over the last fortnight.
Nathan Cleary has been the key man for Penrith, as they picked up a pair of victories away from home against the New Zealand Warriors, then back at the foot of the mountains against the Gold Coast Titans.
Their defence still has issues, given they conceded 38 points across the two games, but their attack is what they can build themselves on and it finally has looked to fire.
What will be interesting is whether they can maintain that with Matt Moylan out. It’s been a spark to play him in the halves over the last few weeks, but he is injured and will be replaced by rookie Tyrone May, who hasn’t done anything wrong in his previous opportunities.
Penrith do sit a single win outside the top eight, but have a great run home. They only play two more games away from home and only one side in the top four.
The Bulldogs, on the other hand, have slumped from one low to the next in 2017. As mentioned, they are a long way from the finals and are currently 13th. Even more worrying would be that their season was effectively on the line last week and they got trounced 42-12 by the Brisbane Broncos.
It wasn’t their worst performance of the season. They seemed to be in the contest, throwing it around during the first half but some dumb errors in the second, compounded with too much defense saw the scoreboard skip away.
Whether it was a fair reflection of the contest is irrelevant. The bottom line is that they brought it upon themselves and played a poor game, leading to a loss that all but ended their season.
They seem to be a club with no direction and not nearly enough effort in the forwards. Captain James Graham makes his return this week and could change that, but the Bulldogs will need to rise in the face of adversity with fresh rumours swirling around coach Des Hasler this week.
Prediction
The Panthers are going to win, the only question being by how much. If Cleary plays well, they could skip away with this in the second half.
Panthers by 18.
8:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:14pm | ! Report
17′ – TRY PANTHERS, PETER WALLACE
Naera and Browne with the first couple of runs in this set before Cleary takes on the line down the right-hand side. Tamou offloads to Browne now who works towards the uprights before Cleary again takes the line on. On the last they look to run it with May going to Edwards, then he finds Peachey who finds Edwards and he grubbers. It’s an awkward one to say the least as Mbye plays at it, it ricochets, Tolman takes an air swing trying to knock it dead and Wallace scores.
Where did that come from! Amazing.
Panthers 6
Bulldogs 0
8:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report
16′ – Here;s the short dropout and the Bulldogs get a result, coming up with the football. It’s Tolman and Graham to bring it up the park before Klemmer works back on the inside. Elliott up towards halfway and this is a simple set for the Bulldogs before Frawley picks out Zelezniak with the kick – he offloads to Edwards who beats one and then a second, ending just ten shy of halfway, picking up a penalty.
What a play from the Panthers backs.
Panthers 2
Bulldogs 0
8:11pm
Dutski said | 8:11pm | ! Report
Is it just me or is this game being played at 3/4 pace? Everything looks slow motion.
8:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report
Have to agree with that. Both sides appear to just be going through the motions a little bit.
Bulldogs line speed has been good though
8:11pm
Rob said | 8:11pm | ! Report
What a nothing penalty. The Bulldogs are looking so much better throwing the ball around.
8:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:10pm | ! Report
14′ – The Panthers start this set 45 out and it’s Browne and Yeo with the first couple before there is a short ball on the right for Naera, but he is stopped in the line. Tamou works back towards the uprights before May takes on the line and is stopped by Graham. Last play and Cleary rolls it in behind, forcing a dropout.
Panthers 2
Bulldogs 0
8:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:09pm | ! Report
13′ – Stanley and Hopoate both with runs from dummy half for the Bulldogs before the forwards get involved, but this is Penrith’s best defensive set of the match. Reynolds has to kick ten his own side of halfway and Edwards is dumped by Reynolds, giving away a penalty.
That’s dumb from Reynolds. Absolutely no need for that.
Panthers 2
Bulldogs 0
8:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:08pm | ! Report
12′ – Yeo starts this set 15 short of halfway for the Panthers before Tamou works it up to halfway, then is driven a few metres backwards in a three-man tackle. Cleary turns it inside for Harawira-Naera, then it’s Fisher-Harris down the right. Blake brings it away from the sideline before Blake puts the bomb up for the corner and Montoya takes it comfortably above the pack.
Panthers 2
Bulldogs 0
8:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:07pm | ! Report
11′ – The Bulldogs are going to keep pushing for six points and it’s Tolman who takes the first play. Now Frawley turns Klemmer inside, finishing just five metres from the try line. Reynolds shows it, goes and ducks in behind Tolman finding a gap.
That’s an obstruction! Penalty Panthers.
Panthers 2
Bulldogs 0
8:07pm
M.O.C. said | 8:07pm | ! Report
Have the bulldogs been onside yet? Hard to see the panthers line because of the camera angles but the refs are making absolutely no effort to police the 10 m
8:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:06pm | ! Report
10′ – Now it’s the Panthers starting to muscle up before Mbye goes for a run from dummy half and breaks the line. That puts the Panthers on the back foot and it’s Graham working the Bulldogs over halfway before Reynolds turns Jackson back through the middle, the Origin second rower making a good six or seven metres after contact before picking up a penalty.
Panthers 2
Bulldogs 0
8:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:05pm | ! Report
9′ – The Panthers again struggling to get out of their own end and the Bulldogs line speed in the first ten minutes has been excellent. The kick again has to come from Cleary ten short of halfway, and this time it’s down to Hopoate who brings it back to within 20 of halfway.
Panthers 2
Bulldogs 0