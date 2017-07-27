Second-tier Richmond players prove 2017 is Tiger time

The Richmond Football Club have one of the most passionate supporter bases, who have been agonisingly tormented throughout the AFL era.

Since 1990, the Tigers have only played in five finals series, making two preliminary finals and being defeated in the elimination in the other three.

This is by far the most unsuccessful record since Fitzroy and Brisbane merged to create the Lions in 1996. Luckily for the Tigers faithful, the future is looking bright.

2016 was a poor year for Richmond, but there were some positives, particularly the fact that they were able to cultivate and develop players to build one of the most balanced lists in the competition.

Moving into 2017, the Tigers had the lowest number of debutants on their list, six, and were carrying just six teenagers into the season. You would have to assume they are an old list? Wrong, the Tigers don’t have one player over the age of 30 and have still managed to average 70-plus games per player.

This leaves the Tigers ready to pounce on the rest of the competition.

The 2017 AFL season has been characterised by inconsistency. Greater Western Sydney were the red-hot favourites at the beginning of the season, but injuries and their form have seen their chances wither. Adelaide burst out of the blocks, winning the first six games, but at times their game plan has been easily picked apart and they have been convincingly defeated.

Geelong have had some incredible stretches of form and played scintillating football, but they are too reliant on their stars, Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood. The Cats are also carrying dead wood and their lack of depth will eventually bring them undone.

That leaves a hungry, focused Tigers outfit currently sitting in fourth position on the ladder, with 11 wins and six losses – and four of those losses coming in the final moments.

This rejuvenated Richmond side offers something different than previous seasons. In 2017, Damien Hardwick has discovered a way to elicit form the second tier of players and the Tigers are showing the grit and toughness that a Tom Hafey-led Richmond side showed during yesteryear.

Richmond don’t completely depend on Alex Rance, with others now resolute down back, seeing the Tigers willing to take the game on. Meanwhile, in the 2016 season the Tigers were ranked 14th for bounces, but this season they have improved to third on the back of some terrific runners of the football including Jayden Short, who has found his role in the backline and loves breaking lines with some serious leg speed.

The powerful Tiger forward line cannot be ignored. For years, they have been crying out for small forwards and now is one of the shortest in the competition, with the little amigos creating havoc for opposition defenders.

None have been more exciting than Daniel Rioli. The young gun has found a cult following at Punt Road and his presence is synonymous with pressure, playing much like his renowned cousin, Hawthorn player Cyril.

To accompany Rioli, Dan Butler has arguably been the find of the season. Since making his debut earlier in the year, Butler has been ominous in the forward line, averaging five score involvements and five tackles to go with his 20 goals for the season.

Speculation exists over how the Tigers will handle September pressure, and that is completely understandable given their appalling finals record. The 2017 Richmond, however, seems prepared for September, demonstrating their maturity in a number of massive home-and-away matches.

They have played Carlton, Melbourne, Essendon and Collingwood all in front of huge crowds and won all four encounters. Let’s not forget the very tough, on-the-road victory against the Power. They are ready to take the next step to glory.

Sitting in fourth position after Round 18 is a terrific place to be and it’s even better when you have matches against Gold Coast, Hawthorn and Fremantle in three of your last five rounds. These sides have all put the cue in the rack and are preparing for 2018, sitting comfortably outside the top eight.

Deserving Tigers fans, your club is ready. Get excited, warm up your vocal cords and get roaring.