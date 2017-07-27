Seven Brumbies added to Wallabies train-on squad

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has added seven Brumbies to his extended training squad, but has resisted the temptation to bring in any more uncapped players.
Cheika last week named 11 uncapped players from the other four Australian franchises already eliminated from the Super Rugby competition.
The Australian conference-winning Brumbies were beaten on Friday night in a home quarter-final by the Hurricanes. Cheika on Wednesday added four of their forwards and three backs to his squad.
The forwards were all from the tight five engine room, props Scott Sio and Allan Alaalatoa and locks Sam Carter and Rory Arnold.
The Brumbies’ backs named were centre Tevita Kuridrani, winger Henry Speight and halfback Joe Powell, who won his first two Test caps last month off the bench.
The additions swell the training squad to 42, made up of 25 forwards and 17 backs.
On Thursday, the seven Brumbies will join the rest of the training squad in Newcastle. Starting training there on Monday, they will be based in the city until Saturday.
The players will return to their respective state bases for a local program starting on Monday.
Cheika will announce his squad for the August 19 Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship games before the next Wallabies camp starting on August 6 in Cessnock.
At least Powell is there. I think all deserve to be there.
I would have liked to see Banks as well in such a big squad.
It will be interesting to see who gets cut
Again no Fardy, it was to be expected given Cheika’s ‘no players heading overseas selected’ coupled with the clear (in my opinion at any rate) personal issues between Fardy and Cheika. However, I still had hope given Horne’s selection. Guess we are guaranteed a Hanigan start at 6 again…
No Banks is somwhat surprising to me, we select about 6 pure wingers, but even though Karmichael is out not another fullback/winger hybrid. I thought Banks had done enough to get into the initial training squad.
Interesting that according to Wayne Smith Larkham was practically begging Cheika to select him in June, but Cheika ignored him, Larkham would be doubly keen on Banks now. If what Wayne wrote is true, I wonder if this, plus the fact Larkham allegedly didn’t find out Hunt was playing 12 for the Wallabies until after Hunt did, shows Larkham’s true level of influence in the team?