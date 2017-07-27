Seven Brumbies added to Wallabies train-on squad

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has added seven Brumbies to his extended training squad, but has resisted the temptation to bring in any more uncapped players.

Cheika last week named 11 uncapped players from the other four Australian franchises already eliminated from the Super Rugby competition.

The Australian conference-winning Brumbies were beaten on Friday night in a home quarter-final by the Hurricanes. Cheika on Wednesday added four of their forwards and three backs to his squad.

The forwards were all from the tight five engine room, props Scott Sio and Allan Alaalatoa and locks Sam Carter and Rory Arnold.

The Brumbies’ backs named were centre Tevita Kuridrani, winger Henry Speight and halfback Joe Powell, who won his first two Test caps last month off the bench.

The additions swell the training squad to 42, made up of 25 forwards and 17 backs.

On Thursday, the seven Brumbies will join the rest of the training squad in Newcastle. Starting training there on Monday, they will be based in the city until Saturday.

The players will return to their respective state bases for a local program starting on Monday.

Cheika will announce his squad for the August 19 Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship games before the next Wallabies camp starting on August 6 in Cessnock.