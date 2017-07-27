The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 19

For the most part, Round 19 looks like a fairly straightforward week of tipping – and if you’ve been paying attention this year, that alone will set off massive warning bells in your head.

There’s bound to be an upset of some sort along the way, and for mine, I am tipping it on Friday night when Hawthorn take on Sydney.

The Hawks are the only side who have beaten Sydney since Round 6, and matches between these two teams have a long recent history of being close, upset wins.

If there is a side that can strike fear into Sydney’s hearts right now, it’s not any of the top four, but instead the 12th-ranked Hawks.

The last time Melbourne defeated North Melbourne a loaf of bread cost a penny, wearing an onion on your belt was in style, and jokes about Demons fans going to Thredbo were fresh and original.

If the Demons can’t end the longest current winning streak of one club over another (sixteen in a row!) on Saturday they should hang their heads in shame.

St Kilda are always a chance of pulling off an upset but it doesn’t seem likely away from home, and Port Adelaide should rejoin the winners’ list.

The Dogs and the Dons is the hardest game of the round to tip – I find it hard to have much faith in either at the moment.

As was pointed out to me during the week, it’s probably the first time in a very long time that the reigning wooden spooners have gone in as betting favourites against the reigning premiers.

Essendon have more to play for at this juncture, so I’ll tip them without any great deal of confidence.

GWS, Richmond, Geelong, Adelaide and West Coast should all have fairly straightforward wins though there’s a skerrick of upset potential across the board, as has been the case in every game this year.

As for a lock of the win, I’m going to live in hope by putting the mozz on Melbourne.

Maddy Friend

Sydney, Melbourne, GWS, Port Adelaide, Richmond, Geelong, Bulldogs, Adelaide, Brisbane

Friday night should be a cracking game, with the Hawks back in some good form. But it would be hard to tip against Sydney with the way they’re playing.

I’m backing Melbourne to break its 17-game losing streak against North. The Demons will regain some good players and should be too good for struggling North.

Despite having a host of first-choice players out, GWS is still playing better than Freo, and at Spotless, the Giants should snap their 6-game streak without a loss (but including two draws).

Even with Chad Wingard out, Port should win comfortably over St Kilda, likewise, Richmond should easily account for the Suns. The only things working in Gold Coast’s favour are that they should regain Steven May, and the home ground advantage. Also expect an easy win for Geelong over a flagging Carlton.

The Bulldogs and the Bombers shapes as the likely match of the round. I’m tipping the Dogs by 10 points or less.

Last week’s win over WC should give Collingwood some confidence coming into Sunday’s match against the ladder leaders, but without Scott Pendlebury and with Adelaide in good form, it’s hard to see the Pies stealing the win.

Earlier in the season, I would have tipped West Coast based simply on the match being in Perth. But the Eagles have been so deplorable in the past few weeks, and Brisbane is coming off a gutsy win against Carlton, that I’m going to tip the Lions in an upset (although, would anyone be that surprised if West Coast lose?).

Cameron Rose

Sydney, Melbourne, GWS, Port Adelaide, Richmond, Geelong, Essendon, Adelaide, West Coast

Fascinating round. The top seven teams all playing sides outside the eight, and starting very warm or hot favourites. Will any of them slip up? That would be catastrophic.

No point tipping against Sydney while they’re so hot, but they have been traditionally been troubled by the Hawks. Hoping for a cracker.

Melbourne has only one hoodoo team left, and North Melbourne is their name. Surely the Dees are too good here.

GWS host Freo, Port host St Kilda, Richmond go to the Gold Coast, and Geelong face Carlton. Backing the higher ranked sides to win.

Bulldogs and Essendon kicks off Sunday. Can’t see the Dogs making finals anyway, and a loss here will make it even harder. The Bombers need to win or will probably fall down to 11th. Dons for me.

Adelaide should take care of Collingwood, and have too tough a draw to be able to drop this one if they want to hold top spot at the end of the home and away rounds. West Coast to beat Brisbane.

Round 19 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd HAW vs SYD HAW SYD SYD SYD ? NM vs MEL MEL MEL NM MEL ? GWS vs FRE GWS GWS GWS GWS ? PA vs STK PA PA PA PA ? GCS vs RIC RIC RIC RIC RIC ? CAR vs GEE GEE GEE GEE GEE ? WB vs ESS ESS WB WB ESS ? COL vs ADE ADE ADE ADE ADE ? WCE vs BL WCE BL WCE WCE ? Last week 6 4 5 4 6 Total 83 86 92 94 89