Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore has announced 2017 will be his last year in the green and gold, calling time on his lengthy international career.

Moore will play out the remainder of the Wallabies’ Tests in 2017 but the Spring Tour will be the end of his time with the national side. However, he will continue his Super Rugby career with the Queensland Reds in 2018 before retiring for good.

“I’ve been very lucky to have played as long as I have, and I’m incredibly grateful to the Wallabies and Australian Rugby for all its done for me. I also really want to thank all my teammates, coaches and staff I’ve had over my career,” Moore said.

“There’s still plenty of footy to go this year but I know the Wallabies will be left in very strong hands if we continue to work hard and stay grounded.”

However, the captaincy will pass from Moore into different hands for the rest of the year.

“As of the next Test I will be handing over the captaincy, and will spend the next four months supporting the new leadership team in any way possible,” Moore said.

“We have a great bunch of developing leaders like Michael (Hooper), Adam (Coleman), Bernard (Foley), Samu (Kerevi), Allan (Alaalatoa). Succession is a really important part of the leadership of any team and we’ve been working to that end for a number of years and having those discussions for some time.”

Moore’s successor as captain is yet to be announced, but Wallabies flanker Michael Hooper is looming as the man most likely after leading the side out during two of their June Tests.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika lauded the impact of Moore both on and off the field, and said the side will be looking to give Australia’s second most-capped player a fitting send-off later in the year.

“His contribution to this current team cannot be understated. What he’s achieved on the field is no mean feat but it’s his work off the field in his role as captain of Australia that has really impressed me,” Cheika said.

“We now have to make sure we send him off in the best way possible this year.”

Cheika also stressed Moore will be a key player in the upcoming Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup and Spring Tour campaigns.

“Stephen still has a big role to play within the team. This isn’t a farewell right now – he’s fully committed to getting the gold jersey back to the top this year.”

MORE TO COME…