2001 top ten AFL draft reorder

It’s been 16 years since the 2001 AFL draft. Here’s how it should have looked, with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Gary Ablett – Hawthorn (Originally Luke Hodge)

Ablett has provided excitement for all football fans across his 16 years at the Cats and the Suns. He was originally drafted at pick 40 under the father-son rule, playing 301 games to date – 192 for Geelong and 109 for Gold Coast – and kicking 386 goals to date – 262 for Geelong and 124 for Gold Coast.

He is a two-time premiership player, two-time Brownlow Medallist, five-time AFLPA MVP, eight-time All-Australian, five-time club best and fairest, three-time club leading goalkicker, two-time Marcus Ashcroft Medallist, and the Gold Coast Football Club captain for six years.

Pick 2 – Chris Judd – St Kilda (Originally Luke Ball)

Judd was another legend in the 2001 super draft, providing some brilliant moments at the Eagles and Blues across 14 years. He was originally taken at pick 3, playing 279 games – 134 for West Coast and 145 for Carlton – and kicking 228 games – 138 for West Coast and 90 for Carlton.

He is a one-time premiership player, two-time Brownlow Medallist, one-time Norm Smith Medallist, two-time Leigh Matthews Trophy winner, six-time All-Australian, three-time club best and fairest, three-time Ross Glendinning Medallist, one-time Geoff Christian Medallist, one-time Madden Medallist, the 2005 Goal of the Year winner, the West Coast Football Club captain for two years, and the Carlton Football Club captain for six years.

Pick 3 – Luke Hodge – West Coast (Originally Chris Judd)

‘Boy oh boy wowee’ to quote Brian Taylor. Hodge has been brilliant for the Hawks across 16 years, and in any other year, would be an outright first pick in a draft reorder. He was originally selected with pick 1, playing 301 games and kicking 193 goals to date.

He is a four-time premiership player, two-time Norm Smith Medallist, three-time All-Australian, two-time club best and fairest, three-time International Rules Series Representative for Australia, one-time Jim Stynes Medallist, and the Hawthorn Football Club captain for six years.

Pick 4 – Dane Swan – Fremantle (Originally Graham Polak)

Swan was an electrifying player for the Pies across 14 years. He was originally drafted with pick 58, and now looks like a bargain, playing 258 games and kicking 211 goals.

He is a one-time Brownlow Medallist, one-time premiership player, three-time club best and fairest, one-time Leigh Matthews Trophy winner, 5-time All-Australian, one-time Bob Rose-Charlie Sutton Medallist, one-time Lou Richards Medallist, two-time Bob Rose Trophy winner, one-time Jim Stynes Medallist, one-time VFL premiership player, and two-time ANZAC Day Medallist.

Pick 5 – Jimmy Bartel – St Kilda (Originally Xavier Clarke)

Bartel was a fantastic player for the Cats across 15 years. He was originally selected with pick 8, playing 305 games and kicking 202 games. He is a one-time Brownlow Medallist, three-time premiership player, one-time Norm Smith Medallist, two-time McClelland Trophy winner, and two-time All-Australian.

Pick 6 – Sam Mitchell – West Coast (Originally Ashley Sampi)

Mitchell is a Hawk legend through and through despite him moving to the Eagles for pick 88 last year. He was originally drafted with pick 36, playing 322 games to date – 307 for Hawthorn and 15 for West Coast – and kicking 68 goals to date – 67 for Hawthorn and 1 for West Coast.

He is a four-time premiership player, one-time Brownlow Medallist, five-time club best and fairest, three-time All-Australian, two-time Lou Richards Medallist, and the Hawthorn Football Club captain for three years.

Pick 7 – Steve Johnson – North Melbourne (Originally David Hale)

Johnson has been an inspiring player for the Cats and the Giants across 16 years. He was originally taken with pick 24, playing 288 games to date – 253 for Geelong and 35 for GWS – and kicking 508 goals to date – 452 for Geelong and 56 for GWS.

He is a three-time premiership player, three-time All-Australian, two-time club leading goalkicker, and one-time Norm Smith Medallist.

Pick 8 – Luke Ball – Geelong (Originally Jimmy Bartel)

Ball was a fantastic player for the Pies and the Saints across 12 years. He was originally drafted with pick 2, playing 223 games – 142 for St Kilda and 81 for Collingwood – and kicking 91 goals – 58 for St Kilda and 33 for Collingwood.

He is a one-time All-Australian, one-time premiership player, one-time club best and fairest, and the St Kilda Football Club captain for two years.

Pick 9 – Matthew Boyd – Melbourne (Originally Luke Molan)

Boyd has been a fantastic rookie draftee for the Dogs across 15 years. He was originally drafted with pick 23 in the rookie draft, playing 291 games and kicking 85 goals to date.

He is a one-time premiership player, three-time club best and fairest, three-time All-Australian, one-time Bob Rose-Charlie Sutton Medallist, the most games by a rookie draftee, and the Western Bulldogs Football Club captain for three years.

Pick 10 – Aaron Sandilands – Western Bulldogs (Originally Sam Power)

Sandilands has been a monstering ruckman for the Dockers over the last 15 years. He was originally selected with pick 33 in the rookie draft, playing 254 games and kicking 92 goals to date.

He is a two-time club best and fairest, four-time All-Australian, one-time Geoff Christian Medallist, and two-time Ross Glendinning Medallist.