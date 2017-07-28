Why did Cheika go public with Wallabies’ fitness concerns?

How would a twinkle-toed Tatafu Polota-Nau go on the Bridge of Blades? Would Allan Alaalatoa make it up the Warped Wall? Could Nick Phipps get all the way to the Chimney Climb?
I’m an unabashed Australian Ninja Warrior fan, and all of Michael Cheika’s fitness talk has got me imagining how some of the Wallabies would go.
Perhaps Cheika could’ve proposed a series of Australian Ninja Wallaby to the producers to get the guys ready for the Rugby Championship. Maybe the upcoming culling of the Super Rugby side should be decided over the obstacles on Cockatoo Island.
The Melbourne Rebels nominate their best ten players. The Western Force do the same. Head to head. Winning team survive; losers say goodbye to Super Rugby. Bill Pulver could do Freddie Flintoff’s job as sideline colour commentator. C’mon, that would be great TV.
I’m going on a bit of a tangent. Like the Basket Toss. Geez that looks tough.
But why would Cheika go public with his we’re-not-fit-enough line?
His perception that Australia’s elite rugby professionals aren’t elite enough fitness-wise has become a pretty big deal over the last week. It seems to have become a big focus, how the squad of 38 have been flogged on the training paddock. But it’s also a slap in the face, a public shaming for the coaching staff at the five Super Rugby franchises.
Not that he’s the type of character that is overly concerned about ruffling feathers. But to go public with it seems petty to me.
It was alluded to following the three June Tests also. The Wallabies coach questioned whether Australia were fit enough to play the style of rugby he wanted them to play.
That seems to paper over the fact that they were severely underwhelming, out-smarted and out-enthused in a 24-19 loss to Scotland in Sydney and needed two late tries to put away world No.14-ranked Italy in Brisbane.
In both Tests, a bag of errors – with and without the ball – were made early in both games when fatigue wasn’t a factor. And Cheika should be skillful and bold when using his bench if he feels like his starters are tiring.
A lift in fitness isn’t the panacea to beat the All Blacks and the Springboks. I like old-school markers – such as the one Eddie Jones is a fan of: you know, how quick is each player getting off the ground after making a tackle and back in the defensive line ready to go again? The fastest are the ones you want in your side.
Of course fitness helps, but desire stands above it. George Smith is allegedly average, even below average, in a beep test. But he’s your man when the heat is on in the 70th minute and you need a blast of inspiration.
Given the Wallabies have more preparation time for the Rugby Championship due to the Australian teams’ Super Rugby flop, there’s probably enough time to get in some brutal hill sprints and stair climbs until a few are on the verge of an up-and-under.
You get the feeling Cheika would like to get some of his players slugging it out in the octagon if he could. There’s still three weeks for Cheika to instill the technical side of the strategy to knock over the All Blacks.
Hopefully the sapping sessions get the best out of a Wallabies squad who should rightly be hurting after an ordinary past 12 months. Cheika’s champion Super Rugby side of 2014 were super-fit.
But I don’t reckon Cheika should feel like he has the power to dictate the physical benchmarks at each Super Rugby club as far back as January when they get together in the pre-season. Each coaching staff have their different styles in which they want to play and that governs how they prepare their players physically.
And those coaches should live and die by their own planning, including that involving strength and conditioning. That’s their domain. Not the Wallabies. Cooperation and collaboration is best, but final calls should be left with the Super Rugby franchises.
Those coaches – who are fighting tooth and nail for their own futures – shouldn’t have to be looking over their shoulder at Cheika and his fitness police.
July 28th 2017 @ 7:24am
Paulo said | July 28th 2017 @ 7:24am | ! Report
I like the measure of how fast someone gets up and resets in the defensice line. Its a good indicator of work ethic. Its been mentioned before that the Wallabies have a questionable work ethic, simular I would say to NSW in the SoO. I don’t know if its true or not but some clear parrallals in dominance with ABs and QLD. I read in another post, Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. Couldnt agree more.
July 28th 2017 @ 7:30am
sir timbo said | July 28th 2017 @ 7:30am | ! Report
Personally, I’d like to see Cheika adress the Wallabies mental fitness. When you’ve got the mental resilience to want to win and if you’re winning the contest for the ball at each stage such as breakdown or scrum etc you are energised and enthused above your physical fitness. C’mon Wallabies, you’ve all got two arms and two legs just like your opponent, just got to want it more.
July 28th 2017 @ 7:32am
jonnyacidseed said | July 28th 2017 @ 7:32am | ! Report
“A lift in fitness isn’t the panacea to beat the All Blacks and the Springboks.”
“Of course fitness helps, but desire stands above it.”
Disagree! If you can stay with the All Blacks to the 60th min in the game, and still have plenty of juice in the tank, then you’ve got a good shot.
Just having more desire doesn’t cut it if you dont have the gas to finish the race!
July 28th 2017 @ 7:44am
Jerry said | July 28th 2017 @ 7:44am | ! Report
It’s not generally fitness that leads to the AB’s finishing stronger, it’s the bench quality. Any player (forwards especially), no matter how fit, is going to lag going into the final quarter. The AB’s advantage has been that they can bring on better quality players as replacements than their opposition can, the Lions being the obvious exception as far as depth/bench quality.
July 28th 2017 @ 8:12am
jonnyacidseed said | July 28th 2017 @ 8:12am | ! Report
Thats like saying “Your team wins because you have better players than our team”
I say that fitness beats talent, especially if the talent gets tired! And if you have fitness AND desire, you’ve got a shot at winning.
That bench quality thing depends on how smart the coach is when he uses his bench. If the coach is careful how he changes players thru the match, then he has players with gas in the tank.
July 28th 2017 @ 8:19am
M.O.C. said | July 28th 2017 @ 8:19am | ! Report
Agree completely. Desire is a fine thing but only if your body is still functioning. I think a direct comparison of fitness and strength tests between ABs and WBs would show some very real differences in measurable criteria rather than the unmeasurable and mysterious “desire”
July 28th 2017 @ 7:35am
El Gamba said | July 28th 2017 @ 7:35am | ! Report
I disagree on this one Will. Fitness was a major issue for the Aus super sides and needs to be called out and addressed.
I do agree with your point about attitude but fitness must be the base.
July 28th 2017 @ 7:58am
AJ said | July 28th 2017 @ 7:58am | ! Report
Will, sounds like you would make the perfect replacement for Cheika.
You have all the answers.
July 28th 2017 @ 8:13am
Fox Molder said | July 28th 2017 @ 8:13am | ! Report
The reason Cheika has said the players are not fit enough is an EXCUSE and BLAME shifting trick to DISTRACT from the team’s atrocious performances under him.
I) It shifts the blame to the Super Rugby coaches for both not providing fit enough cattle for him to work with.
II) This ‘fitness’ issue is then the excuse the team performed so underwhelmingkly in June.
III) it has the media distracted and everyone talking about this issue, instead of analysing the Wallabies hopeless tactics, skills and defence. Remember teflon Foley’s 3 errors in the first 3 minute as against Italy? Surely this wasn’t fitness related.
Remember last year it was the referees? It is always something.
Cheika is a one trick pony whose coaching methodology is screaming and shouting about motivation and intensity. The Wallabies are roadkill under him
The show is over. We will maybe win one game in the TRC (Argentina at home)