Fingers crossed for a Richmond vs Essendon final

Given the nature of both club’s respective runs home a 5th vs 8th or 6th vs 7th match up in week 1 of the finals between Richmond and Essendon is very much on the cards.

And every Richmond or Essendon fan that I’ve spoken to about the possibility of this matchup in week 1 is terrified at the prospect of it!

Understandably that comes as a result of the recent sour memories for supporters of both side’s performances on the September Stage since 2004.

The Tigers and Bombers are a combined 0-6 but the nature of those six losses have left a bad taste in supporter’s mouths with both suffering losses to supposed lesser sides as leads have been blown from comfortable positions or by copping early blowouts that have left the result in no doubt well before half time.

Either way neither side wants to be the one to lose an “unlosable” finals game against an opponent that can’t supposedly win a finals game.

The two sides met in their annual Dreamtime game in Round 10 and that will be the only look we will get at them together during the home and away season in 2017.

In a compelling game Essendon were quick out of the blocks but the Tigers readjusted from the second onwards by building a yellow and black wall across the centre of the ground and basically conducting a siege outside the Bomber’s defensive 50. The inside 50 count finished 71-42 Richmond’s way and the Tiges got the win.

Say what you like about Richmond’s list management or development of talent but you can’t deny that Hardwick is coaching extremely well this year and has achieved game plan buy in from the playing group as well as the commitment to the contest from his players.

Both sides come with their own unique strengths and weaknesses.

The Tigers apply fantastic pressure all around the ground and have the best organised defence in the league. Alex Rance, David Astbury and Dylan Grimes are excellent at reading the play and leaving opponents to intercept or give teammates a chop out and provide attacking rebound from defence in conjunction with Bachar Houli and Brandon Ellis.

However, on the flip Richmond lack scoring prowess up forward with Jack Riewoldt the only permanent key tall and a host of small forwards that happen to be very young and in their first to third year of senior football. This makes scoring difficult and so Richmond people should be thanking the Heavens for their A+ defence.

The Bombers on the other hand can score. Heavily and quickly as some opponents have found out this season, thanks to their multiple options up forward.

Their midfield can win the ball but lack pace. The pace is concentrated up forward and down back in Joe Daniher, Orazio Fantasia, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Andrew McGrath and Conor McKenna.

Michael Hurley is having a strong season down back and is comfortably the most prolific rebounder from defence in the comp this season, which he does skillfully and from both sides of the body. Richmond need to make him accountable for every possession and contest by whoever plays on him. From the Tiger’s point of view, Hurley absolutely cannot be allowed to do as he pleases in the back half of the ground.

Both sides are capable of the classic shocker too as seen this year away to Adelaide (by both sides) and in Melbourne against St Kilda and Brisbane.

In recent history both Essendon and Richmond have been guilty of melting under the pressure of finals footy.

Finals footy is a different beast to the home and away game. The pace and intensity is turned right up from the get go and the time and space to make decisions and execute is greatly reduced, especially early in games.

Get caught out here and it’s a rocky, narrow, treacherous and near hopeless path back. These two sides are probably the best September opponent each other could wish to play to finally win a final.

With two large home town supporter bases desperate to be there to see their side win a game in September, this potential match up promises to be the best-attended game of the season bar the Grand Final. Hopefully both sides have all their key players fit and available at that time of the year.

Given the two team’s history it could be exciting, it could be comical, it could even be farcical but it definitely will be epic.

My tip should this dream finals matchup eventuate?

An arm wrestle which results in scores being level at the final siren. Extra time eventuates and the Bombers prevail due to having more mature bodies in their side and taller scoring options up forward.