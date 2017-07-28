New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

The New Zealand Warriors have pride to play for, but little else when they host the Cronulla Sharks, who are desperately trying to keep themselves in the top four. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEST).
To say the Warriors have been the most disappointing side in the competition this year would be putting it nicely. A team with the New Zealand international spine should not be sitting in 12th place with seven wins from 18 games.
Frankly, it’s a bad joke. To make matters worse for the already out of contention Warriors, they now lose the only player who looked like sparking anything out of them, Shaun Johnson. The rest of the spine, with the exception of Kieran Foran have struggled – big time.
Foran hasn’t been a great deal better, but he has provided them a solid kicking option in general play. With Johnson out for the rest of the season, you have to wonder how the Warriors are going to do anything.
Their error counts have been extraordinary all season, their discipline non-existent and decision making at levels not seen since the average Under 10’s game.
The Warriors’ biggest problem though has been their defence. They have the fourth-worst record in the competition, and their forwards have regularly been rolled through the middle.
Of course, Cronulla have had problems of their own despite sitting in fourth position, something they will try lock down with some big wins over the remaining six rounds.
The Sharks have never fully hit their stride in 2017. The reigning premiers seem to be stuck in first gear for the most part, impatient with the ball leading to lots of errors, and giving away penalties at will.
When they have needed to though, they have managed to inconsistently step it up and pick up enough wins to leave them in their current position.
Considering the Sharks have only played one or two really good games and sit fourth, the rest of the competition should be on notice – they are every chance of going back-to-back if they can turn it up in September.
Time is running out though to start making a push, and the next fortnight has suffered a major set back with New South Wales Blues Origin half James Maloney out. He is replaced by Fa’amanu Brown, while James Segeyaro has been named at hooker in hopes of adding some spark around the ruck.
Prediction
It’s impossible to tip the Warriors. It used to be a problem of not knowing what they were going to serve up – now it’s a problem of expecting them to play poorly.
Cronulla will grind, fight and probably play as they have done all season, but that’s going to be more than enough to win.
Sharks by 10.
6:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:56pm | ! Report
40′ – Teams are back for the second half. Warriors to kick-off.
Warriors 6
Sharks 12
6:49pm
Johnybulldog said | 6:49pm | ! Report
Hate this time slot,just got home from work….thanks Scotty I’m now getting up to date.
6:52pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:52pm | ! Report
Yeah I’m neither here or there on it JB, but I prefer it to Monday’s.
No worries mate. Been an interesting game so far. Certainly not boring like last night’s tended to be.
6:49pm
Emcie said | 6:49pm | ! Report
It’s hard to believe one of these teams is a top four side, how the sharks keep getting away with sloppy games i’ll never know
6:50pm
Alex L said | 6:50pm | ! Report
Good defensive effort and structure mostly.
6:52pm
Emcie said | 6:52pm | ! Report
Sloppy was probably the wrong word, they just keep coming out on top despite never really commanding the lead
6:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:51pm | ! Report
I’ve been trying and failing to answer that question all season Emcie – makes you concerned about how good they will be if they actually go up a gear.
6:53pm
Emcie said | 6:53pm | ! Report
and you know they will come finals, they wont wanna slip outta the top four though
6:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:54pm | ! Report
Nope, they will do enough to finish there. Which is fine by me, because a fifth place finish would probably see a Sharkies vs Dragons elimination final…
6:46pm
Stu said | 6:46pm | ! Report
Sharks grinding out a result again. Too many poor errors from the warriors but like most games they will be in it till 70 min mark
6:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:44pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
6:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:44pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
That’s unbelievable from Lino. The Warriors let the Sharks off again with the half putting a grubber through on the second play with 25 seconds left to play. It finds Feki and he takes it the other way, the Sharks only getting three plays in before the siren sounds.
Well, neither team will be happy with that first half. Errors, penalties and inconsistency for both teams, but it’s the Sharks up by six at the break in Auckland.
New Zealand Warriors 6
Cronulla Sharks 12
6:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:42pm | ! Report
39′ – The Warriors bring it away from the scrum through Ayshford, before Maumalo works it into the centre of the field, away from the sideline. Matulino the next, then it’s Mannering on for Lino to Thompson who is through the line, away from one and over halfway before Graham and Bukuya catch him 30 out. Lino a chip and chase on the last, Holmes comes up with it and it’s a penalty for the Warriors – I think it was Lino being taken out chasing.
Warriors 6
Sharks 12
6:41pm
Stu said | 6:41pm | ! Report
Kearney needs to bring Hingano on and let Foran be the controlling half
6:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:41pm | ! Report
38′ – Maumalo now drops it down the sideline bringing it out of trouble and the Sharks are insantly back onto the attack through Lewis and Beale, who is tackled eventually by Maumalo. Heighington tackled centre of the field. Segeyaro now tries to go short and flat for Bukuya, but it’s been ruled forward.
Warriors 6
Sharks 12
6:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:40pm | ! Report
37′ – Leutele and Feki with strong runs away from the sideline for the Sharks, before Heighington and Latimore work it over halfway. A slow play the ball from Latimore, but the Sharks will try to run it on the last with Graham then kicking low from 40 out as Sheck brings it back into a blue and black wall.
Warriors 6
Sharks 12
6:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:39pm | ! Report
36′ – The Warriors start this set through Ayshford, then it’s Bell onto the park and put onto his back. Afoa back on the inside now with a strong run over halfway before Matulino winds up and goes direct into a three-man tackle. Shift left from Foran to Sheck now who beats one, but not a second, tackled 20 out. Last play and Lino puts the kick to the corner with Feki taking it easily.
Warriors 6
Sharks 12