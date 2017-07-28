New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

The New Zealand Warriors have pride to play for, but little else when they host the Cronulla Sharks, who are desperately trying to keep themselves in the top four. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEST).

To say the Warriors have been the most disappointing side in the competition this year would be putting it nicely. A team with the New Zealand international spine should not be sitting in 12th place with seven wins from 18 games.

Frankly, it’s a bad joke. To make matters worse for the already out of contention Warriors, they now lose the only player who looked like sparking anything out of them, Shaun Johnson. The rest of the spine, with the exception of Kieran Foran have struggled – big time.

Foran hasn’t been a great deal better, but he has provided them a solid kicking option in general play. With Johnson out for the rest of the season, you have to wonder how the Warriors are going to do anything.

Their error counts have been extraordinary all season, their discipline non-existent and decision making at levels not seen since the average Under 10’s game.

The Warriors’ biggest problem though has been their defence. They have the fourth-worst record in the competition, and their forwards have regularly been rolled through the middle.

Of course, Cronulla have had problems of their own despite sitting in fourth position, something they will try lock down with some big wins over the remaining six rounds.

The Sharks have never fully hit their stride in 2017. The reigning premiers seem to be stuck in first gear for the most part, impatient with the ball leading to lots of errors, and giving away penalties at will.

When they have needed to though, they have managed to inconsistently step it up and pick up enough wins to leave them in their current position.

Considering the Sharks have only played one or two really good games and sit fourth, the rest of the competition should be on notice – they are every chance of going back-to-back if they can turn it up in September.

Time is running out though to start making a push, and the next fortnight has suffered a major set back with New South Wales Blues Origin half James Maloney out. He is replaced by Fa’amanu Brown, while James Segeyaro has been named at hooker in hopes of adding some spark around the ruck.

Prediction

It’s impossible to tip the Warriors. It used to be a problem of not knowing what they were going to serve up – now it’s a problem of expecting them to play poorly.

Cronulla will grind, fight and probably play as they have done all season, but that’s going to be more than enough to win.

Sharks by 10.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Round 21 game from 6pm (AEST)