Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

The Parramatta Eels are flying high on the back of four straight wins, but it will be a completely different contest when they run into the third-placed Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:50pm AEST.

The Eels made hard work of their last start win over the Newcastle Knights, but that being said, they have won six of their last seven matches and four straight. Needless to say, they will be brimming with confidence when they step foot on ANZ Stadium tonight.

They’ll need to lift their performance to a new level, however, and the loss of fullback Clint Gutherson to a season ending ACL injury will do them no favours. They have the try-scoring machine Bevan French to call on to fill the void, but it goes without saying they are big shoes to fill.

Gutherson had been one of Parra’s best this season, and his acute running game and safety under the high ball will be sorely missed against a potent Brisbane Broncos outfit. In other news, Josh Hoffman will replace French on the wing.

As one team loses their star fullback, the other welcomes theirs back. The Broncos will be delighted to have the services of captain Darius Boyd who returns from a thumb injury sustained in Game 2 of Origin.

With Corey Oates still to return, and Anthony Milford and Ben Hunt in career best form, this Broncos side could explode at any moment. Is tonight the beginning of their charge into finals? The only change to their match day seventeen is Boyd in for Kodi Nikorima whose hip continues to cause him problems.

Where the game will be won

The backs. Boyd, Pearson, Roberts, Moga, Kahu, Milford, Hunt. That backline wouldn’t look out of place in the maroon of a QLD state of origin side, let alone a club team. They have attacking weapons all over the park, and the return of Darius Boyd is a huge boost. The Eels backs will have their work cut out for them, but I expect Messrs Radradra, Norman and Jennings to step up.

Prediction

The Eels are a team in form, and full of confidence, and that will count for a lot in the last twenty of this match. I think they’ll push the Broncos deep, but expect the class of the Broncos backline to see the Queensland side home.

Broncos by 6 in an arm wrestle.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEST.