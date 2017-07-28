Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

The Parramatta Eels are flying high on the back of four straight wins, but it will be a completely different contest when they run into the third-placed Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:50pm AEST.
The Eels made hard work of their last start win over the Newcastle Knights, but that being said, they have won six of their last seven matches and four straight. Needless to say, they will be brimming with confidence when they step foot on ANZ Stadium tonight.
They’ll need to lift their performance to a new level, however, and the loss of fullback Clint Gutherson to a season ending ACL injury will do them no favours. They have the try-scoring machine Bevan French to call on to fill the void, but it goes without saying they are big shoes to fill.
Gutherson had been one of Parra’s best this season, and his acute running game and safety under the high ball will be sorely missed against a potent Brisbane Broncos outfit. In other news, Josh Hoffman will replace French on the wing.
As one team loses their star fullback, the other welcomes theirs back. The Broncos will be delighted to have the services of captain Darius Boyd who returns from a thumb injury sustained in Game 2 of Origin.
With Corey Oates still to return, and Anthony Milford and Ben Hunt in career best form, this Broncos side could explode at any moment. Is tonight the beginning of their charge into finals? The only change to their match day seventeen is Boyd in for Kodi Nikorima whose hip continues to cause him problems.
Where the game will be won
The backs. Boyd, Pearson, Roberts, Moga, Kahu, Milford, Hunt. That backline wouldn’t look out of place in the maroon of a QLD state of origin side, let alone a club team. They have attacking weapons all over the park, and the return of Darius Boyd is a huge boost. The Eels backs will have their work cut out for them, but I expect Messrs Radradra, Norman and Jennings to step up.
Prediction
The Eels are a team in form, and full of confidence, and that will count for a lot in the last twenty of this match. I think they’ll push the Broncos deep, but expect the class of the Broncos backline to see the Queensland side home.
Broncos by 6 in an arm wrestle.
8:29pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:29pm
31′
Eels 12 – 12 Broncos
Eels survive – Norman does really well to clean up, and Moeroa carries strongly. Ball now with Radradra and they go right.
Moses kicks deep and Pearson is taken now.
I’d love to see the completion rate stats right now.
8:28pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:28pm
31′
Eels 12 – 12 Broncos
Line drop out is taken on halfway. With Pangai Junior again. They shift left and now right, Milford to Boyd to Roberts back on the inside and he nearly breaks the line. Brilliant tackle from Manu Ma’u denies him.
8:27pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:27pm
29′
Eels 12 – 12 Broncos
The Eels, dare I say it, look more efficient than the Broncos.
Moses shows his class, the forwards are out on their feet, and he stabs one through into touch. Settles things down.
Broncos are now with the ball, and they go right to Pangai Junior, he offloads as he falls before Milford is taken down on halfway.
5th tackle now on Mcguire, and Hunt’s bomb bobbles badly – French can do nothing but push it dead.
Broncos with a repeat set now.
8:24pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:24pm
26′
Eels 12 – 12 Broncos
Now the ball is with the Eels.
Corey Norman beats two! He breaks through, but we hear a cruel, cruel whistle on halfway! Norman was away!
Ah yes, replays show Moeroa taking Jamie Roberts out. Bit marginal but that’s the call.
Broncos on the attack now, 2nd tackle, 30m out bang in front of the sticks, and they shift left!
Pearson breaks the line, but he’s held by Jennings and French.
The play fizzles out now though, knock on.
8:21pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:21pm
24′
Eels 12 – 12 Broncos
Gee! No Gutherson, no problem.
Bevan French gets the ball from a hot-stepping Kenny Edwards and he shoots round the corner, dummying once, twice, three times! He’s eventually brought down, and Moses’ kick justtttt dribbles dead.
This is really, really good footy.
8:21pm
8:24pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:24pm
How good is a Friday night!
8:20pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:20pm
20′
Eels 12 – 12 Broncos
McCullough kicks on the third in a nice bit of game management and the Eels field it – taken 20m from their line.
8:19pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:19pm
20′
Eels 12 – 12 Broncos
The Eels consolidate their points with a good set. Easy metres through the middle, and Moses kicks long and deep.
Now it’s the Broncos who return through Gillett and co. Their kick isn’t so good, and it’s comfortably fielded.
Ball with try scorer Moeroa now, and he dishes to Mannah who is tackled. Now the ball goes right to Moeroa again, and it’s the 5th tackle.
Norman’s kick goes up, and French flies through! He nearly takes the ball over Boyd, but he just knocks it on.
Broncos with the ball now and they settle things.
8:16pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:16pm
18′
TRY EELS!
Eels 12 – 12 Broncos
Mitchell Moses take a bow.
He floats a 4 man cut out to the wing, Roberts slips, and Kirousome Auva’a scores the simplest of tries.
Moses with two early try assists and he looks full of confidence.
Bang bang!
Moses kicking now, and he NAILS the sideline conversion.
All square!!
8:16pm
8:15pm
8:15pm
