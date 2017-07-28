SBW to miss first Bledisloe Cup match

All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams will miss the first Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia as part of his four-week ban, World Rugby has confirmed.

The high-profile midfield back became the first All Black to be sent off in a Test for 50 years when red-carded for a shoulder charge on Lions winger Anthony Watson early in the 24-21 second Test loss.

Williams received a four-week suspension, equating to four meaningful matches.

He missed the drawn third Test against the Lions, and the Blues’ final Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves.

Two pre-season Counties-Manukau matches, one against North Harbour and one an inter-squad match, were presented by NZ Rugby as completing the four-match ban.

But the disciplinary committee which handed down Williams’ ban has found that the inter-squad match does not meet the grade as a meaningful match.

The All Blacks’ final hit-out before the Bledisloe Cup, a game of three halves involving Counties-Manukau and Taranaki on August 11, was also deemed a training match and could not be counted.

Consequently, Williams will sit out the first Test against Australia in Sydney on August 19.

“Since the hearing on July 2, the disciplinary committee has been receiving and reviewing additional submissions and evidence from the player’s side relating to his upcoming schedule of matches,” World Rugby said in a statement.

“Following due consideration, the disciplinary committee has ruled that Williams’ suspension will extend up to and including August 19.”