Sky Blues sign fringe Socceroo goalkeeper

Sydney FC have filled the massive hole left by Danny Vukovic’s departure by signing fringe Socceroos goalkeeper Alex Cisak for the next two A-League seasons.

And former Socceroo Luke Wilkshire is in talks with the Sky Blues about joining the club as an injury replacement.

Wilkshire, 35, is a free agent, and could replace Rhyan Grant, who will miss most of next season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Cisak, who first signed with Leicester City as a 16-year-old, has made more than 200 appearances in English professional football ranks over the past 12 years.

The 28-year-old has spent the past two years at Leyton Orient, but decided to return to Australia after the London club’s relegation from the Football League.

Cisak will compete with Andrew Redmayne for the goalkeeping duties as Sydney attempt to win back-to-back titles.

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold rates the pair as two of the best goalkeepers in Australia.

But the duo have big shoes to fill following Vukovic’s standout campaign last season.

Vukovic left the Sky Blues in June in order to sign with Belgian club Genk.

Cisak, who was born in Poland but moved to Hobart wehn he was two years old, said it was the right time to come back to Australia.

“After 12 years playing in England, the lure of the A-League and AFC Champions League football was too much,” Cisak said.

“The A-League was only just beginning when I left to join Leicester City in 2005, and to be coming back to play for Australia’s number one side is a dream come true.

“I’ve heard a lot about the league from friends in recent years, not least how impressive the standard is and I can’t wait to get started on the challenge.”

Cisak is yet to play a game for the Socceroos, but he has been called up as part of the squad five times during the latest qualifying campaign.