The AFL International Cup is back

The AFL International Cup 2017 is about to begin and the whole world’s watching.

Well not quite. In fact I don’t even think that there will be that many Australians who will be watching.

But why not? While no one’s pretending that the quality will come anything close to that of the AFL there are still points of interest to add some intrigue.

The main one is who will be most likely to win the tournament. Ireland are often a favourite because of Gaelic Football and it’s similarities to the Australian game and New Zealand are up there as well.

Papua New Guinea who are currently ranked second in the world behind Australia are always competitive so you can expect them to do well.

How about South Africa, another strong team, how will they go this time?

Denmark have only made the top four once back in 2002. Will they be back again this year?

Germany, France and Croatia are all competitive, how will those teams perform?

Could Japan be a dark horse and surprise everyone?

The USA are looking for their first win but Canada will also be quite motivated off the back of their grand final win in the women’s competition in 2014. Both will be teams to watch.

But on current form it might be the Great Britain Bulldogs who come through to win the cup. They beat Ireland in the grand final of the AFL Europe Championship last year. Will they be the one’s to win the International Cup in 2017?

The competition is wide open and the outcome is hard to predict. While it might not be the biggest event in world sport it doesn’t lack in intrigue or competitiveness.

But it does makes you wonder how big the sport could grow overseas if the AFL put in a bit of effort. If the AFL aren’t going to expand the number of teams here any time soon then maybe they could start a few leagues overseas instead.

A modest six team league in Europe with teams playing each other four times a season would have 20 rounds. You could include Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Rome and Madrid. The last four don’t have oval stadiums but something basic like Blacktown ISP Oval would only cost $31.5 million in today’s money. I’m sure they could afford that.

The AFL could also expand the New Zealand Premiership to six teams as well. To the current four in Auckland they could add Wellington and Christchurch to actually make it a ‘New Zealand’ premiership rather than just an Auckland one.

Another place where the AFL could start a league is in America. Again, starting with just six teams, you could have New York, Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Fort Lauderdale which already has an oval stadium.

South Africa has the highest participation rate outside of Australia and could potentially produce a few good players for the AFL. It’s about 1,300km from Cape Town to Durban, Pretoria or Johannesburg so air travel is necessary.

Or maybe the Pacific Islands are the place to go. It seems to work for the NRL.

If the AFL won’t expand within Australia then they should spend the money that it would take to support teams here on funding travel for new leagues overseas. It would be a good way for foreign players to develop who might have aspirations of one day playing in the AFL if they have leagues of their own at home.

It might not be the most popular sport around the world but it does have a loyal niche following that’s gradually building as you can see at the AFL International Cup.

If the AFL start a few leagues overseas and the quality of the players improves as a result then maybe people will actually start to watch it. It might even become a big event.

If the International Cup and new leagues help grow the sport enough the new AFLX form of the game could even be included in the Olympics one day, it’s better than synchronised swimming, golf or skateboarding. Do you think that’s the AFL’s plan for it?

There’s no way to know how big the game will grow overseas in the future, but in the meantime the AFL International Cup will be a reminder of the fact that there are people who play it outside of Australia. It makes you wonder.