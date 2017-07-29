Courageous Raiders conquer Rabbitohs, keeping finals hopes alive

The Canberra Raiders have put a poor away record behind them, defeating the South Sydney Rabbitohs by 14 points.

The Raiders were utterly dominant from start to finish and on another day could have won by more. For Souths it was another lacklustre performance as their dismal 2017 campaign slugs on.

The game started with a bang when Souths earned a repeat set of the kick off as a cruel bounce caused the Raiders some trouble. After Souths were denied a try, Canberra quickly found their way on top however and looking far the more likely to score in the opening stages of the encounter.

Soon, Canberra had first blood, after multiple South Sydney errors led to Jarryd Croker slamming the ball down on the left-hand side of the field and adding to his steadily increasing points total for the season.

Shortly afterwards the Raiders were in again, as Joseph Tapine scored next to the posts after another Souths mistake to bring the Canberra side far ahead and well in control.

Cody Walker hit back for the Souths against the run of play, before Nick Cotric struck moments later to leave Canberra in a commanding position at the break, up by 20 points to 6.

Souths started much better in the second half, as Tyrell Fuimaono dived on the loose ball to bring hope to the Rabbitohs side. However, it was to be short lived as tries to Luke Bateman and Michael Oldfield sealed the win and a vital two points for Canberra.

The Rabbits did earn a consolation try through Alex Johnston but it meant nothing as the Raiders keep their slim finals hopes alive

Final score

South Sydney Rabbitohs 18

Canberra Raiders 32