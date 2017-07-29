Crusaders book place in Super Rugby grand final

The Crusaders have become the first team to book their place in the Super Rugby grand final with a 14-point victory over the Chiefs in Christchurch.

It was a defensive master class from the Crusaders to advance out of the semi-finals as they limited the Chiefs to just a single try, scored in the dying moments of the contest.

The Chiefs started the match full of intent and dominated the early stages with territory and possession, but could not crack the Crusaders in the opening stanza as the home sides defence stood resolute.

The tide eventually turned and the Crusaders opened the scoring with an early penalty for offside converted by Richie Mo’unga. Almost immediately from the kick off, the Crusaders counter attacked from their own half, which saw a wonderful try scored by halfback Bryn Hall, converted by Mo’unga as the Crusaders threatened to pull away with the match early.

The Chiefs, however, fought their way back into the match. A brilliant attacking kick looked to have seen them hit straight back through winger Tim Nanai Williams, only to be denied by the TMO, ruling a knock on as he dived to regather and score.

Consistent attack from the Chiefs earned two penalties to Damian McKenzie and the gap was closed to just four at halftime, 10-6 but still the Crusaders defence had stood firm despite all the pressure.

The second half started in much the same vein, the Chiefs again making all the play with the Crusaders defence continuing to hold and a breakout saw the Chiefs under pressure inside their 22.

A fumble from James Lowe, under pressure from a Mo’unga tackle popped up for Israel Dagg to score the easiest of tries. It allowed the Crusaders to push their lead out to 15, before a superbly worked set piece try from a scrum saw powerful winger Seta Tamanivalu crash over – the writing on the wall for the Chiefs.

Despite the score line, the Chiefs certainly did not lack endeavour but try as they might, the Crusaders defence continued to hold and to add further salt to the wound, Tamanivalu scored a second in the corner after Chiefs ill-discipline gifted the Crusaders several opportunities at the line to threaten to blow the score out.

The Chiefs were finally rewarded for all their efforts, scoring a fine consolation try to workhorse lock Brodie Retallick, but it was too little too late and on the back of a fantastic defensive effort the Crusaders ran out winners by 27-13.

The Crusaders will now take on the winner of the second semi-final between the Lions and Hurricanes, which will be played later on Saturday evening (AEST).

Final score:

Crusaders 27

Chiefs 13