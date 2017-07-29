Crusaders vs Chiefs: Super Rugby semi-final live scores, blog

The Crusaders host the Chiefs in the first Super Rugby semi-final at AMI Stadium in Christchurch. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5.35pm (AEST).
The Crusaders are coming off a strong performance in difficult conditions, winning 17-0 over the Highlanders in a comprehensive display. The Chiefs, on the other hand were made to work very hard in their quarter-final, away in South Africa before eventually overcoming the Stormers 17-11.
Both sides have named incredibly strong looking line ups this evening, with both rosters boasting a large number of All Blacks. The Crusaders, in particular, look exceptionally strong up front and would perhaps be favoured there while the Chiefs backline looks as lethal as ever, particularly the experienced halves pairing of Tawera Kerr Barlow and Aaron Cruden could prove to be a vital edge for the visitors.
While the Crusaders strengths up front are well known the Chiefs themselves have a quality pack and led by Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane, will more than fancy their chances against their more vaunted opposition and if they can gain parity up front, the creativity of the Chiefs halves will cause the Crusaders plenty of headaches all night.
However, if they allow the Crusaders pack to roll forward, it’s not hard to see the Crusaders playing in a similar vein to last weekend, keeping the Chiefs pinned in their own half, particularly if the weather conditions are poor.
Certainly another clinical display like last week will go a long way to securing the Crusaders a place in yet another final.
There are plenty of match ups to watch across the park, but two in particular will be worth keeping an eye on. The first is in the second row where the two starting All Black partners, Retallick and Sam Whitelock face off against one another. On the openside, Cane will be up against Matt Todd in what should be a great clash between two quality flankers.
Prediction
While the Crusaders are rightfully favourites for this match, I suspect the greater experience in the halves of the Chiefs will prove crucial to the outcome of this match so, with that being said, the upset is on this evening.
Chiefs by 3.
6:36pm
Diggercane said | 6:36pm | ! Report
43′ Chiefs lineout from the penalty, on the Crusaders 10, won, Ngatai crash midfield, Leitch carries on, Cane head down, Retallick a run, 30 out here, Cruden to McKenzie, inside the 22, Leitch again, Brown a run, Williams a run, TKB a snipe, Brown a run, Messam now, inside the 22, Lowe has a crack, ref blows it, calls a scrum
CRUSADERS 10
CHIEFS 6
6:36pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:36pm | ! Report
Don’t care about what other say but Cruden is a HUGE influence…. is it gonna be enough…. time will tell
6:33pm
Diggercane said | 6:33pm | ! Report
40′ Mounga, deep, TKB takes on the bounce, Leitch now has a go, Cruden to lowe, kicks, not out, Mounga attacks, 30 out, Mounga has another dab, 25 out, Moody has a charge, Mounga to Taylor, Mounga to Goodhue, Moody a run, Barrett a carry, Penalty Chiefs!! Not releasing
CRUSADERS 10
CHIEFS 6
6:33pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:33pm | ! Report
Only 4 points in arrears but have a feeling that the Chiefs need to be next to score…
6:32pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:32pm | ! Report
Ok, we will see the affects of all the travel of the Chiefs after next 15-20 mins…
6:30pm
Diggercane said | 6:30pm | ! Report
Teams back on their way out now……
Crusaders will be running left to right and kicking off to get us under way in the second!
CRUSADERS 10
CHIEFS 6
6:29pm
Old Bugger said | 6:29pm | ! Report
Jacko is absolutely Wacko…….he has twice prevented a Chiefs advantage play when they have momentum and on attack. His mate upstairs rules a knock-on which on replay can’t be challenged and in the penultimate ruck of the half, ol’ Wacko calls a knock-on when a Saders hand has reached over and played at the ball. Problem was, he called a Chiefs knock-on which Cruden immediately challenges, without respite.
If the Chiefs are going to pinch this match is to carry on with their current tactics of forcing the Saders to tackle and hopefully tire. If the travel effects come calling in the last quarter, then the Chiefs need to ensure that the Saders will be just as tired through all the tackling.
It amazes me how both Marshall and Smith cannot see why the Chiefs are not playing the rolling maul – its because you tire your opponents quicker by making them tackle not by asking them to defend a rolling maul.
The Chiefs current tactics can prevail but only if they force more tackling upon the Saders….so far, that’s exactly what they’re doing and if it brings about some early substitutions by the Saders then, I believe these tactics are working. What will become important is whether the travel impacts will affect their tactics to the extent, that the Chiefs will tire a lot sooner than, the Saders.
Fingers x-ed then, that the Chiefs retain the pill and force the Saders into more tackling…..eventually, the gaps will appear. Let’s hope they appear for my side….c’mon the Chiefs!!!
6:30pm
Machooka said | 6:30pm | ! Report
Exactly OB!!!!!!!
6:28pm
Machooka said | 6:28pm | ! Report
Chefs were ripped-off with that knock-on call at that ruck… there was a Saders’ hand on the ball
6:28pm
Nobrain said | 6:28pm | ! Report
Very good half of rugby!!! Will the Chiefs feel the fatigue?
6:29pm
Machooka said | 6:29pm | ! Report
6:20pm
Diggercane said | 6:20pm | ! Report
THE CRUSADERS LEAD THE CHIEFS BY 10 POINTS TO 6 AT HALFTIME IN CHRISTCHURCH
Back in 10………..
6:20pm
stainlesssteve said | 6:20pm | ! Report
great commentary, thanks Digger, and nice to see the support for the righteous Chiefs