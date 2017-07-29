Crusaders vs Chiefs: Super Rugby semi-final live scores, blog

The Crusaders host the Chiefs in the first Super Rugby semi-final at AMI Stadium in Christchurch. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5.35pm (AEST).

The Crusaders are coming off a strong performance in difficult conditions, winning 17-0 over the Highlanders in a comprehensive display. The Chiefs, on the other hand were made to work very hard in their quarter-final, away in South Africa before eventually overcoming the Stormers 17-11.

Both sides have named incredibly strong looking line ups this evening, with both rosters boasting a large number of All Blacks. The Crusaders, in particular, look exceptionally strong up front and would perhaps be favoured there while the Chiefs backline looks as lethal as ever, particularly the experienced halves pairing of Tawera Kerr Barlow and Aaron Cruden could prove to be a vital edge for the visitors.

While the Crusaders strengths up front are well known the Chiefs themselves have a quality pack and led by Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane, will more than fancy their chances against their more vaunted opposition and if they can gain parity up front, the creativity of the Chiefs halves will cause the Crusaders plenty of headaches all night.

However, if they allow the Crusaders pack to roll forward, it’s not hard to see the Crusaders playing in a similar vein to last weekend, keeping the Chiefs pinned in their own half, particularly if the weather conditions are poor.

Certainly another clinical display like last week will go a long way to securing the Crusaders a place in yet another final.

There are plenty of match ups to watch across the park, but two in particular will be worth keeping an eye on. The first is in the second row where the two starting All Black partners, Retallick and Sam Whitelock face off against one another. On the openside, Cane will be up against Matt Todd in what should be a great clash between two quality flankers.

Prediction

While the Crusaders are rightfully favourites for this match, I suspect the greater experience in the halves of the Chiefs will prove crucial to the outcome of this match so, with that being said, the upset is on this evening.

Chiefs by 3.

Join us live on The Roar for kick off at 5.35pm (AEST) as we cover all the action live and don’t be shy of leaving your thoughts on the match in the comment section below.