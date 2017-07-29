Eels close in on finals after defeating Broncos

Parramatta have all but wrapped up an NRL top-eight spot with a spiteful 28-14 win over Brisbane at ANZ Stadium on Friday night.

The Broncos were struck a massive blow midway through the second half when hooker Andrew McCullough was assisted from the field with a knee problem.

It’s an injury which could have major ramifications for their title push.

The Eels not only proved their deserved to return to finals football for the first time since 2009, they also signalled they were capable of troubling the best sides in the competition.

After going into round 21 in seventh, they have moved to 28 points alongside the Broncos.

The Broncos, who came into the game in third, scored two tries in two minutes, but didn’t trouble the scoreboard in the second half.

With the scores locked at 14-14 heading into the final 20 minutes, Kirisome Auva’a broke the deadlock when he danced down the sideline for the match-winning try five minutes from fulltime.

There was plenty of feeling between the two sides after they nearly came to blows over an ugly hit on Jonus Pearson for which Nathan Brown was put on report.

However Kenny Edwards could be in more trouble over the incident after he led with the shoulder to hit the Broncos winger as he lay prone on the ground, setting off a push-and-shove.

The Broncos jumped out to a 12-0 lead thanks to early tries to Matt Gillett and James Roberts to look well in control.

Mitchell Moses then orchestrated a Parramatta fightback, grubbering for Tepai Moeroa before throwing a harbour bridge pass for Auva’a to even the scores.

The Broncos were struck a massive blow in the 69th minute when McCullough was taken from the field with a suspected medial ligament injury after colliding with Parramatta centre Michael Jennings and teammate Adam Blair.

Brisbane had salt rubbed into the wound when Mitchell Moses booted the ensuing penalty conversion to go ahead before tries to Auva’a and French finished off the job.