Giants come from behind to get better of Dockers

A final quarter onslaught has rescued Greater Western Sydney against Fremantle as the Giants ended a four-match winless run with a 12-point victory.

Down by 15 points at the final change, the Giants stormed home, kicking 5.9 to 2.0 in the last term to secure a 13.20 (98) to 13.8 (86) victory at Spotless Stadium on Saturday.

The Giants kicked the first four goals of the final quarter but Fremantle notched the next two before a Josh Kelly major with two minutes to go condemned the Dockers to their eighth loss in their past nine games.

The unconvincing performance lifted GWS temporarily up to second on the ladder.

A brave Fremantle looked poised to spring a massive upset after kicking five goals to two in the third quarter.

But a more determined GWS started to dictate at the clearances and found the run denied to them earlier.

Shane Kersten provided a focal point up forward for Fremantle in the first half, bagging three of their six goals.

Fremantle looked banged up early, with Connor Blakely injuring a shoulder in first quarter and forced off permanently in the second quarter.

Brady Grey was also in the wars in with a shoulder problem in the second quarter, but returned to the field to kick two goals.

GWS also lost Will Setterfield who was forced off with concussion.

The Giants led by just two points at the first break and by as much as 15 in the second.

But Fremantle slammed on three of the last four goals of the quarter to trail by just one at the long break..

Shield doubled his possession tally in the final quarter, finishing with 26 just behind Kelly and the returning Stephen Coniglio.

Midfield stars Nat Fyfe and Lachie Neale logged 31 and 30 touches respectively for Fremantle.

Final score

GWS Giants 13.20 98

Fremantle Dockers 13.8 86