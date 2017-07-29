GWS Giants vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

The GWS Giants will be desperate to restore their premiership credentials when they host the Fremantle Dockers at Spotless Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2:10pm (AEST).
Long touted as the team to beat in 2017, the last month has cast serious doubt as to whether Greater Western Sydney will be a force at all in September.
Two draws, followed by dispiriting losses to Sydney and Richmond, have seen the Giants slip to third on the ladder – with their spot in the top four altogether under legitimate threat.
Looking back further than the last month however, and one must wonder whether Leon Cameron’s men are in fact a top side, or whether they’ve been riding some serious luck all year that’s now starting to run dry.
Since round five, the Giants have won just one game by more than three goals – a 60-point win over Brisbane. Four of their 10 wins this season have come by fewer than 10 points.
Only a comfortable win over the Dockers today will see some of that doubt start to clear.
Fremantle also enter this contest in a form slump, although theirs is considerably more frightening.
After an encouraging 6-3 start to the season, the Dockers have fallen off a cliff, losing seven of their last eight games.
Had Todd Goldstein not shanked his fourth-quarter free kick three weeks ago, Ross Lyon’s charges would be winless since May.
Fremantle will be watching the finals on TV in 2017, but they’d be desperate to close out the year on some kind of high – and a boilover against the Giants could be just the fillip they’re looking for.
This will be just the second visit to Spotless Stadium Fremantle have made. They were the last team to make their debut at the venue when these sides clashed in Round 22 last year.
The Dockers’ 92-point loss in that clash makes them one of a whopping seven teams who have never won at the ground.
Prediction
Winning games has proven to be an unusually difficult task for these sides of late, but with so much more to play for and a decent home ground advantage, GWS should be the ones to arrest their slump.
Giants by 34 points
3:19pm
AdelaideDocker said | 3:19pm | ! Report
How are we only one point down?!
I haven’t seen any of the game. Have we been good or the Giants just lacklustre?
3:26pm
Boonie said | 3:26pm | ! Report
Poor kicking, awareness and execution from the Giants is costing them. Very little intensity either. Pregame Leon Cameron talked about the Giants improving their tackling which I interpret as improving their intensity. They just haven’t responded. A couple of injuries to Docker players but they are hanging in
3:19pm
Stirling Coates said | 3:19pm | ! Report
GWS GIANTS v FREMANTLE
HALF TIME REPORT
GWS Giants – 6.7 (43)
Fremantle – 6.6 (42)
GOAL KICKERS
Giants: Whitfield, de Boer, Cameron, Lobb, Patton, M. Kennedy
Dockers: Kersten 3, Fyfe, B. Hill, Grey
DISPOSAL LEADERS
Giants: Kelly 15, Coniglio 12, Ward 12
Dockers: Fyfe 16, Neale 14, Ryan 13
3:18pm
Stirling Coates said | 3:18pm | ! Report
GOAL DOCKERS
SIREN
Brady Grey on the siren!
Nat Fyfe unleashes Grey with a great handball inside forward 50, and Grey’s high snap sails through the big ones at post height!
The siren sounds as soon as the umpire bounces the ball and we’ve got a one-point ballgame at half time!
GWS – 6.7 (43)
FRE – 6.6 (42)
HALF TIME
3:16pm
Stirling Coates said | 3:16pm | ! Report
BEHIND DOCKERS
David Mundy with a very speculative snap from across the body with his back to the boundary, but the goal umpire adjudges it be touched on the line.
GWS – 6.7 (43)
FRE – 5.6 (36)
Q2: 2′
3:13pm
Stirling Coates said | 3:13pm | ! Report
Luke Ryan takes a superb mark in the back pocket under pressure from Rory Lobb.
He’s been very good early the young defender, collecting 12 touches at 91.7% effectiveness and three tackles.
GWS – 6.7 (43)
FRE – 5.5 (35)
Q2: 3′
3:11pm
Stirling Coates said | 3:11pm | ! Report
Lachie Whitfield tries a very speculative snap across the body – on the wrong side for a left-footer – and ends up with egg on his face after it ends up out on the full.
GWS – 6.7 (43)
FRE – 5.5 (35)
Q2: 4′
3:10pm
Stirling Coates said | 3:10pm | ! Report
BEHIND DOCKERS
Fremantle win it off half back and go forward quickly, where once again they’re able to find a free man inside 50 despite the build-up not being particulary quick.
On this occasion it’s David Mundy, kicking from 40 out on a slight angle, but he misses to the near side.
GWS – 6.7 (43)
FRE – 5.5 (35)
Q2: 5′
3:08pm
Stirling Coates said | 3:08pm | ! Report
BEHIND GIANTS
Lachie Whitfield receives the handball from the stoppage on the half forward flank, and his kick inside 50 is perfectly placed and weighted to Jon Patton.
He copped a high hit as he took the mark, but good to see the umpires hold the whistle and not call it late – as they’ve been known to do.
Despite kicking from just outside the square, he actually pushes it across the face.
Perhaps he could’ve used the distance?
GWS – 6.7 (43)
FRE – 5.4 (34)
Q2: 7′
3:05pm
Stirling Coates said | 3:05pm | ! Report
BEHIND DOCKERS
How’s that for a mark?!
High kick to the hotspot for Fremantle and Hayden Crozier – with his foot on the shoulder of Rory Lobb – pulls down a ripper!
As tends to happen with players who’ve just taken big marks, though, he misses the relatively simple set shot.
GWS – 6.6 (42)
FRE – 5.4 (34)
Q2: 9′
3:03pm
Stirling Coates said | 3:03pm | ! Report
Potentially more bad news on the injury front for Fremantle, with Brady Grey reportedly leaving the ground with another shoulder injury.
Connor Blakely is heading to the rooms once more.
GWS – 6.6 (42)
FRE – 5.3 (33)
Q2: 10′
3:02pm
Stirling Coates said | 3:02pm | ! Report
Very bad luck for Connor Blakely, his elbow hit the ground after a tackle by Jon Patton and the same shoulder he dislocated in the first has popped out again.
They’re having another go at it on the Fremantle bench but surely that’s day over for the youngster.
GWS – 6.6 (42)
FRE – 5.3 (33)
Q2: 11′