Hawks end Swans AFL winning streak

Hawthorn have ended Sydney’s AFL winning streak, downing the Swans by a goal in a nail-biting MCG contest.

The Hawks trailed midway through the fourth quarter, before Liam Shiels claimed their first major for the half when he soccered home a loose ball in the goal square.

Sydney appealed for a touched behind, and the decision went to a score review, but the vision was inconclusive and the Hawks went on to claim a 10.12 (72) to 9.12 (66) victory.

The hard-fought win keeps 12th-placed Hawthorn’s slim finals hopes alive, while bringing Sydney’s seven-game winning streak to an end.

Hawthorn led at every break of Friday night’s clash but were pushed to the brink in a tense final term.

Goals to Jarrad McVeigh and Tom Papley handed the Swans the lead early in the fourth quarter before Hawks midfielder Shiels snatched back the momentum with his scrubbing goal.

Minutes later, Hawthorn skipper Jarryd Roughead took a strong mark and kicked truly to extend their lead.

The importance of the win was reflected in the buoyant mood of Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson.

“They’ve been head and shoulders above every other team in the competition for the last 10 or 11 weeks,” Clarkson said of Sydney

“From that point of view, really pleasing that we were able to grind out a win.”

Ruckman Ben McEvoy was outstanding for the Hawks, finishing with 23 hitouts, eight marks and 16 disposals.

Prime mover Tom Mitchell was well held in the early going but built his way into the game to finish with 26 touches.

Luke Parker and Isaac Heeney impressed in the midfield for Sydney, while Papley booted three goals, but Hawthorn’s excellent pressure around the ball meant the Swans had few clean possessions.

“We had a few that were down,” coach John Longmire said.

“We got beaten around the ball in the last quarter and when we thought we had a bit of momentum there, we just didn’t capitalise as well.”

The Hawks were a man down in the second half, with young defender Blake Hardwick suffering a concussion.

Star Sydney onballer Josh Kennedy was clearly hampered by hamstring soreness in his 200th game, while ruckman Sam Naismith had his right knee strapped.

The Swans also had two late withdrawals, with forward Gary Rohan suffering back spasms and hard-running midfielder Jake Lloyd managed for hip tightness.

Sydney forward Lance Franklin could face match review panel scrutiny after tangling with former teammate Luke Hodge.

Franklin struck Hodge with an open palm to the face early in the first quarter, and minutes later, gave away a free kick for a swinging forearm to the back of Hodge’s head.