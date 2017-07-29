Kenny Edwards escapes suspension for ugly shoulder on Jonus Pearson

Kenny Edwards will escape suspension for his ugly shot on Brisbane winger Jonus Pearson during Parramatta’s upset NRL win over Brisbane.

Edwards has been charged with a grade-one contrary conduct offence over the hit, which had caused tempers to boilover on Friday night at ANZ Stadium.

He faces a $1500 fine, which can be reduced to $1100 if he enters an early guilty plea.

Edwards angered Broncos players after driving his shoulder into Pearson as he was on the ground, following a high shot from Eels forward Nathan Brown.

Brown was also not charged over the incident, and could recover from a facial injury for Thursday’s clash with Canterbury.

But it was Edwards’ shot that most annoyed Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.

“That’s not the look that the game wants. It’s up to the game to do something about it,” Bennett said.

Broncos skipper Darius Boyd added: “It is pretty scary if someone is concussed and someone comes down to tackle him or hit him again.”

However Edwards claimed he didn’t see the initial tackle from Brown and had no idea Pearson had copped a head knock and was injured.

“Simply, I didn’t think the tackle was complete,” Edwards said.

“I didn’t see the high shot Browny put on until afterwards.

“I just went in hard like I always do. Unfortunately, Browny hit him high, which I didn’t see. I saw the replay and, if I could go back, I wouldn’t do it again.”

Warriors forward Sam Lisone was not charged after he was placed on report for allegedly lifting his knees in a run that knocked out Cronulla five-eighth Fa’amanu Brown.

Brown left the ground on a medicab and was taken to hospital. However, he has been cleared of any serious injury and could face Canberra next Saturday night.