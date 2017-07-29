 

Lions vs Hurricanes: Super Rugby semi-final live scores, blog

Diggercane Roar Guru
 

By , Diggercane is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

96 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Lions vs Hurricanes

    Super Rugby, 29 July, 2017
    Emirates Airlines Park
    0:00 - Lions 3, Hurricanes 22
    Lions   Hurricanes
    3 LIVE SCORE 22
    0 TRIES 3
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 2
    1 PENALTY GOALS 1
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Jaco Peyper
    Touch judges: Marius van der Westhuizen & Rasta Rasivhenge
    TMO: Marius Jonker

    The second semi-final of the Super Rugby season is upon us with the Hurricanes travelling to South Africa to take on the competitions top qualifier, the Lions in Johannesburg. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10:30pm (AEST).

    The Hurricanes earned their spot in this fixture after managing to overcome a spirited Brumbies side in Canberra. The Lions, meanwhile were made to fight hard to subdue the challenge from local rivals the Sharks, a match-winning penalty goal from star winger Ruan Combrinck getting the Lions home at the same venue last weekend.

    Interestingly, many pundits are picking the Hurricanes to win this match despite the Lions playing at home and knowing how good this side can be.

    Both sides have named very strong line ups tonight, the Hurricanes in particular welcoming back Captain Dane Coles to the starting XV and Vince Aso back into midfield from injury. That pushes Jordie Barrett to fullback and Nehe Milner Skudder to the right wing while Wes Goosen swaps to the left wing, pushing All Black Julian Savea to the bench and Cory Jane dropped from the 23 altogether.

    Both sides boast attacking threat, power and speed across the park so assuming the conditions play their part, we should see a fast and open affair.

    Coles return, while a boost for the Hurricanes, will certainly not be a simple one up against arguably the form hooker of the competition in Malcolm Marx and he will have his hands full with his opposite number.

    The match up at first five is one to keep an eye on as Elton Jantjies and Beauden Barrett try to weave their magic on this match. It will be an interesting prelude into the test matches to come with both most likely the starters for their respective nations.

    Prediction
    My obvious bias aside, I just think the Hurricanes will have more firepower this evening across the 80 minutes.

    Hurricanes by 4.

    Join us here live on The Roar as we cover all of the action from South Africa and don’t forget to leave your thoughts on the match below.

    A Rotundity and happy ex hooker who just loves Rugby really, oh and my kids and Kendra of course who lets me watch as much Rugby as I want, mostly. Follow Digby Ross on Twitter @Diggercane.

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - we want to make your sport video go VIRAL! To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND promote your club check out Club Roar.