Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

The Newcastle Knights are destined for the wooden spoon but will still fancy their chances of severely denting the finals hopes of the St George Illawarra Dragons this afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3pm AEST.
After losing four of their previous five matches, the Dragons responded superbly at home last week against the Manly Sea Eagles, securing a 30 point victory in one of the more entertaining matches of the season.
Despite the victory, there will be concerns raised about the Dragons’ defence, after the hosts nearly gave up a 30-nil deficit before racing away with the contest in the second half.
Indeed the Knights themselves troubled the Dragons significantly earlier this season, racing out to a big lead away from home before losing another high scoring encounter.
Recent contests between these two sides have usually been close affairs and another high scoring match awaits between two teams desperate to win for vastly different reasons.
The Knights need to go on a winning run of sorts to avoid the wooden spoon. More importantly, Newcastle needs to establish some winning momentum heading into a 2018 season that promises to be more productive than the present campaign.
Having secured the services of several players for next season, the onus is on the Knights to start winning matches in front of a home crowd that has had to put up with a lot of poor results over the past two seasons.
The Dragons meanwhile are well in the hunt to securing a top eight birth and another win here will further entrench their place in the finals – a great achievement for club not expected to even feature in September at the start of the year.
Just like last week’s match against Manly, the Dragons will aim to establish dominance up front in order to pry open Newcastle’s defence. If the likes of Paul Vaughan, Jack De Belin and Tyson Frizell are allowed to dominate, then St George Illawarra could rack up another high score this afternoon.
On form, the Knights have been competitive in recent defeats to the Bulldogs, Manly and Roosters all away from home and are a chance of causing the upset if the Dragons turn up merely expecting the competition points.
Prediction
The Dragons simply have too much to play for to let this match slip. The Knights will pose problems with the football but the Dragons should get the job done in another high scoring encounter.
Dragons by 12
3:30pm
3:30pm
28′ – Knights on the attack. Can the Dragons show some defensive steel. This time they hold on as Sims secures possession.
Knights 12
Dragons 6
3:27pm
3:27pm
26′ – Dragons just rediscovering their mojo here after a very slow start. Knights need to be careful. They have often fallen away far too easily this season.
Knights 12
Dragons 6
3:25pm
3:25pm
Vaughan, who has been a revelation at the Dragons, crosses over for the Red V. The Dragons needed that and they are right back in this.
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Knights 12
Dragons 6
3:24pm
3:24pm
23′ – Dragons on the attack. Knights under pressure. Newcastle holding on but the Dragons are in!
TRY DRAGONS
Knights 12
Dragons 4
3:23pm
3:23pm
21′ – Dragons unable to build pressure against Newcastle thus far. Knights playing committed footy.
Knights 12
Dragons 0
3:20pm
Oingo Boingo said | 3:20pm
Here we go again , gee the knights can stick to a script.
Bolt outta the blocks , gain a substantial advantage, then, when their fans are in a frenzy, lose the game in the last 20.
Let’s see if they remember their lines.
3:19pm
3:19pm
18′ – Dragons looking to turn this into an arm wrestle but the Knights are up for it…for now. Dragons have just raised their game somewhat over the past few minutes.
Knights 12
Dragons 0
3:17pm
3:17pm
15′ – Dragons on the attack. Need to hit back. Nightingale goes for the line! Just short. Knights back in possession.
Knights 12
Dragons 0
3:15pm
3:15pm
14′ – The Knights did race out to a big lead against the Dragons earlier on in the season but fell away badly en route to a loss. Can the Dragons bounce back yet again away from home?
Knights 12
Dragons 0