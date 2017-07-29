North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Melbourne Demons: AFL live scores, blog

The North Melbourne Kangaroos will hope to snap an eight-game losing streak when they host the Melbourne Demons at Bludstone Arena on Saturday Afternoon. Join The Roar from 1:45pm (AEST) for live scores and commentary.

Despite a valiant and competitive three quarters, it was just not meant to be for the Kangaroos who were overrun in the last quarter by the Bombers last weekend.

A last quarter which saw the Kangaroos outscored seven goals to four proved to be the difference allowing the Bombers to run away 27-point victors.

The Kangaroos have had only one more victory since Round 9 when they upset the Demons by 14 points at the MCG. Emerging forward Ben Brown kicked five goals in that game and has continued to be the shining light in what has been quite a sombre year for the Kangaroos.

An extremely intense contest is expected with both Melbourne and the Kangaroos being two of the best tackling teams in the competition.

Blundstone Arena has been a hunting ground for the Kangaroos in recent memory. The Kangaroos upset the first placed Crows by a whopping 59 points in what was their best performance of the year so far.

Melbourne meanwhile silenced their critics last week when they brushed aside Port Adelaide at the MCG last week after welcoming back may of their stars.

The Demons showcased the quality that had the footballing world lauding them as contenders earlier in the season. Melbourne can potentially be catapulted into the top four with a win, however must firstly secure their place inside the top eight.

Staring down the barrel of an eleventh season without making the finals, the Demons will be determined to clinch the four points and edge once step closer towards September action.

Albeit, the Demons have not beaten the Kangaroos in their last 16 meetings, a statistic which will certainly galvanise the home side who have only managed the four wins thus far.

North Melbourne make three changes from the side that went down to the Bombers last Saturday, inserting some experience into the side including Robbie Tarrant and Jack Ziebell into the team. Braydon Preuss makes up the final change while Josh Williams and Cameron Zurhaar have been omitted.

Nick Larkey has also been left out of the side due to a knee injury.

The Demons have named an unchanged line up to the side that defeated the Power.

The match could also prove pivotal towards the race for the Coleman Medal. Key forward Ben Brown shot himself straight into contention with an impressive six goals last weekend.

The 24-year-old is enjoying his best season yet sitting three goals off the lead for the Coleman and has already surpassed his goal tally from last season.

The location of this match will certainly be crucial to the result which could have serious repercussions on the ladder weeks away from the finals.

In a season where nobody is safe the Demons will be determined to secure their place in the finals as soon as possible and end an eleven-year drought.

Prediction

Melbourne 17 points.

Can North Melbourne do the double against the Demons? Or will Melbourne edge one step closer to September? Join The Roar from 1:45pm (AEST) to find out.