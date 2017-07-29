Power snatch victory from the jaws of defeat over Saints

A Robbie Gray goal in the dying seconds at Adelaide Oval has seen Port Adelaide break St Kilda’s hearts in a two-point victory on Saturday evening.

Both sides were desperate for a win coming into this clash, with Port Adelaide making four changes, and St Kilda three.

It was slow going early on, with rain and immense pressure from both sides stemming the flow of goals, with Port Adelaide taking an early lead going into half time, only five goals being kicked between the two side.

St Kilda began to dominate the third quarter, but were unable to find a goal until the last ten seconds, when a Blake Acres mark and goal on the siren only put the Saints seven points down going into the final term.

In a complete switch to the first three quarters, the fourth quarter saw a frantic pace, and an explosion of goals, as the Saints came from nowhere to grab the lead through a Luke Dunstan snap, and then extended their lead through Tim Membrey on the boundary with less than two minutes to play.

Port Adelaide refused to fall away though, and despite various supporters deciding to leave the ground, an Aaron Young snap put the Power only four points down with less than a minute left to play.

In a chaotic bit of play, Paddy Ryder was able to get a tap down to Robbie Gray from the boundary, where the Port Adelaide star charged through the 50 and booted a monster goal to put the Power up by two, with only seven seconds on the clock, and break St Kilda hearts.

In the final passage of play, Port were able to hold the ball up in the center of the ground as the siren rang out, where wild celebrations ensued as they got back to their winning ways.

It was an important win for Port Adelaide, who continued their push into the top four, and a spot in a qualifying final.

For St Kilda, this devastating loss was their third in a row, and their finals hopes remain hanging by a thread.

The Power’s best were Robbie Gray, with 27 touches, as well as Jared Polec and Paddy Ryder. For the Saints, Luke Dunstan (one goal, 27 touches) and Seb Ross (31 touches) were outstanding, as was Tim Membrey with three goals.

Port Adelaide will now face off against the top of the ladder Adelaide Crows next Sunday night in the derby clash, whilst St Kilda will return home to host the West Coast Eagles at Etihad Stadium, also on Sunday.

There were no injuries or reports from the game.

Final Score

Port Adelaide 9.9 63

St Kilda 8.13 61