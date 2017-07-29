South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

The South Sydney Rabbitohs host the Canberra Raiders this Saturday afternoon, with the latter looking to find a way in the top 8 come the end of the season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 5:30pm AEST.

The Rabbitohs have been poor this season. Lurking in 14th place and with very little time left to drastically improve their position on the NRL ladder, Souths need to provide their loyal supporters with something to cheer about as they host Canberra this weekend.

The Sydney based outfit have been far below expectations, with their form reflecting that with three loses from their past five games.

An injury to Greg Inglis has certainly hurt the Rabbitohs, but this shouldn’t affect a club like Souths who a few years ago won the NRL Grand Final.

However, the Rabbitohs can enter this match knowing they can beat a Canberra outfit that has also failed to meet expectations so far this season.

The Raiders have struggled all year, and enter this match with one win from their last five games. Additionally, away fixtures have always been their largest weakness and Souths can consider themselves a chance against a poor Raiders outfit this coming Saturday.

Canberra will also be missing the likes of Jordan Rapana and Iosia Soliola, whose shot on Billy Slater had earned him a stint of the sidelines for a few weeks to come.

Prediction

Both sides have struggled so far this season, but Canberra need this win more than Souths to keep their finals chances alive, even if remotely.

Canberra by 10

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 5:30pm AEST.