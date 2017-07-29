South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

The South Sydney Rabbitohs host the Canberra Raiders this Saturday afternoon, with the latter looking to find a way in the top 8 come the end of the season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 5:30pm AEST.
The Rabbitohs have been poor this season. Lurking in 14th place and with very little time left to drastically improve their position on the NRL ladder, Souths need to provide their loyal supporters with something to cheer about as they host Canberra this weekend.
The Sydney based outfit have been far below expectations, with their form reflecting that with three loses from their past five games.
An injury to Greg Inglis has certainly hurt the Rabbitohs, but this shouldn’t affect a club like Souths who a few years ago won the NRL Grand Final.
However, the Rabbitohs can enter this match knowing they can beat a Canberra outfit that has also failed to meet expectations so far this season.
The Raiders have struggled all year, and enter this match with one win from their last five games. Additionally, away fixtures have always been their largest weakness and Souths can consider themselves a chance against a poor Raiders outfit this coming Saturday.
Canberra will also be missing the likes of Jordan Rapana and Iosia Soliola, whose shot on Billy Slater had earned him a stint of the sidelines for a few weeks to come.
Prediction
Both sides have struggled so far this season, but Canberra need this win more than Souths to keep their finals chances alive, even if remotely.
Canberra by 10
6:36pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:36pm | ! Report
45TH MIN: Of course not
6:35pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:35pm | ! Report
44TH MIN: SOUTHS on the attack here, can they score ?
6:33pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:33pm | ! Report
42ND MIN:.Average start to the half by Canberra
Can Souths improve from that dismal first half
6:31pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:31pm | ! Report
We are back underway here
6:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:29pm | ! Report
I tipped a perfect round last week. I’m doing whatever the opposite of that is this time around. Looks like I’ll be a high quality 1 of 4.
6:32pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:32pm | ! Report
Unlucky with the Dragons, Scott
6:18pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:18pm | ! Report
HALF TIME:.RABBITOHS 6-20 RAIDERS
Second half to come shortly
6:16pm
Ben said | 6:16pm | ! Report
Typical performance from Souths…
6:15pm
Jon said | 6:15pm | ! Report
How did Souths not score there?
6:13pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:13pm | ! Report
39TH MIN: Penalty Souths
One last chance for the Rabbitohs in this half