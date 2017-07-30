Bulldogs bite late to beat Bombers

The AFL premiers are back.
Or they just might be, on the basis of Western Bulldogs’ 30-point run-and-gun win over Essendon on Sunday.
Luke Beveridge’s side stood up in the match they simply had to win to keep their flag defence alive.
Jason Johannisen roared with four goals and Marcus Bontempelli showed his class in the 19.13 (127) to 13.19 (97) success.
The Bulldogs broke open the contest in the third term, kicking seven goals to outgun the Bombers in an old-fashioned shootout.
In the high-scoring contest, Joe Daniher was the dominant forward, kicking six goals to take the lead in the race for the Coleman Medal.
But the Bulldogs had more routes to goal, beginning with Johannisen.
In front of a crowd of 48,754 — the biggest to attend the fixture this century — the Dogs grand final hero began the contest in the forward line and sparked his side.
Lukas Webb, Tory Dickson and Johannisen kicked two early goals each as the Bulldogs reeled in an early deficit and began their assault.
The Dogs were playing with the run and dare absent for much of their premiership defence.
Daniher was playing a lone hand in the Bombers attack but, as solo shows go, it was enough to keep Essendon in touch.
His four first-half goals kept the Bombers within a kick at half-time.
Two minutes after the break, he had a fifth as the Bulldogs failed to find a match-up to curb his influence.
Then, in the premiership quarter, the premiers re-emerged.
Seven different Bulldogs — including leaders Bob Murphy, Johannisen, Bontempelli and Jordan Roughead — kicked goals in the third term.
It was just as well they did as they didn’t kick another until Bontempelli finally closed out the contest late in the final quarter.
The floodgates were opened, with four late majors blowing out the margin.
Essendon will rue an inaccurate day out, including six behinds and two out-of-bounds in the last term with the match on the line.
John Worsfold’s side drop out of the eight at the Bulldogs’ expense, but retain a pathway to September with an easier-than-average run home.
Mattyb said | July 30th 2017 @ 4:30pm
Hold onto your hats people,surely we’re not going to see another miracle from this young side.
Great game,Essendons goal kicking let them down,the margin certainly flattered the dogs in the end.
Brilliant game from Bontempelli and Cordy,JJ was excellent. Biggs was brilliant,he’s a very underrated player.
Best game from the dogs since the GWS game earlier in the season.
The Doggies really are the feel good story in the league,nothing pretentious about them at all and best of all still so very very young. Dale continues to improve,while Webb and Williams were good today given more familiar roles. Plenty to like down at the kennel,and so young. Young was again good,wait until people get to see Lipinski.
For the reserves followers,Footscray coped a hiding from Williamstown in conditions that can only be understood by those who have ever watched football down there. Not much to report as only six listed players took to the field due to our injuries. Roberts and Collins were both ok from those pushing senior selection. English got knocked out which wasn’t good,from the vision he could also have a fractured cheekbone and even an eye socket type thing. It was pretty messy.
July 30th 2017 @ 4:37pm
Mattyb said | July 30th 2017 @ 4:37pm
Special mention to Goddard from Essendon,he’s a character. Might want to save his bad temper stuff for the bowl of lollies in the rooms,he would have only needed to wait another two minutes.
Also,thanks to Essendon for again participating for the EJ Whitten trophy. A nice time for football followers and especially Victorians to remember this great man of football.
And we stuck it right up ’em.
Go Doggies,back in the premiership race. Teddy would be so so proud of this group of kids.