Collingwood Magpies vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

The Collingwood Magpies and the Adelaide Crows face off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, both with winning form. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3:20pm (AEST).

Showing the fight that Nathan Buckley saw early in the season, the Pies will seek their third win on the trot, while the Crows will attempt to string together their fifth consecutive victory.

Having skipped six points clear on the ladder, Adelaide will most likely carry the mantle of premiership favourites for the remainder of the season, and avoiding a needless lapse in concentration and an unexpected loss will be Don Pyke’s challenge in the coming weeks.

As such, this game looms as a potentially dangerous proposition.

Injury to Travis Varcoe in the courageous win against the West Coast and the ongoing absence of the captain Scott Pendlebury sees the Pies at long odds. Darcy Moore has been named despite suffering a solid knock last week.

Contrastingly, Adelaide have been a picture of health all year, having only used thirty players so far, the lowest number across the whole competition. The loss of Eddie Betts is significant yet the Crows are far from one dimensional in any area of their game.

If season 2017 has taught us anything, it is that a top four team, when only a small percentage off in effort and application, is vulnerable to a committed squad sitting much lower on the ladder.

Logic says this is a walk in the park for the boys from Adelaide and their march towards the top two would be somewhat complete considering the opponents that follow.

The scoring potency of the Crows should prove too much for the Pies who score around twenty-four points on average less than Adelaide. However the prediction of a few showers could prove something of a leveler and if the contest remains tight and scores are held under the century mark, the Magpies chances of an unlikely victory increase.

Will the black and white, against the odds, find a way to derail the impressive form and potency of a Crows squad with significant weapons, capable of hurting every team in the AFL?

Prediction

The Crows will take some time to click into top gear with Collingwood providing a stiff test early. Eventually the sheer class of the Crows ball movement and attack will shine and they could rack up an impressive second half score.

Adelaide by 8 goals.

Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 3:10pm.