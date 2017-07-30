The dreaded morning after defeat

The morning after a close loss brings about many different emotions. You can wake up wondering, ‘did that actually happen?’ and hope is was some big nightmare. The sane person then moves on with their life; the insane person – the average football supporter – dwells on what might have been.

The really masochistic will watch a replay, others will dissect forums and news reports.

The problem is, no matter what you do, the result will not change. So, just like the stages of grief, in the end there’s nothing else to do other than accepting what has happened.

I think what St Kilda did on Saturday night is now officially known as ‘doing a Richmond’.

To be in a position where it’s impossible to win, and then a position where it’s impossible to lose and to then, ultimately, lose, is enough to give a perfectly healthy person multiple heart attacks.

But, perhaps strangely, Sunday morning has brought me a feeling of calmness rather than disappointment that I have had after much larger losses this year.

A young team, which has never won on Adelaide Oval, almost overran a decent opponent.

This is not the feeling I got after either 2009 or 10, that was a numbness that has never fully gone away, no matter how many times I watch it, Scarlett’s toe-poke goes straight to Ablett and the ball bounces at an impossible angle away from Milne.

And it is not the feeling that occurred after the losses to the Bulldogs, Essendon or Sydney, which was an anger that eventually subsided.

I think I have almost blotted out the last two minutes of the Port Adelaide game. At the time I was livid, as my simple post of a four letter word on Facebook highlights, but now I have this weird sense of optimism going into the final four rounds.

A sense of optimism that I cannot actually remember feeling before. A sense of optimism that I certainly haven’t felt after a loss. A sense of optimism that I can’t help feeling is entirely unjustified.

But, if St Kilda kicked like they did in the last quarter, then I wouldn’t even be writing this and my sense of optimism would be justified.

The problem is that they didn’t, and the first three quarters were pathetic by anyone’s judgement. So pathetic that for the first time Alan Richardson seemed to get angry in the coaches box.

But I can’t see that, all I can see is that in the last quarter there was a functional, accurate forward line at St Kilda.

There was a midfield that held it’s own. There was run out of defence. After other losses this year, I’ve avoided listening to radio stations such as SEN in case they talk about the St Kilda deficiencies, but this week I won’t be – unless they focus on the last 20 seconds, in which case I will be changing stations.

As I said, this optimism may be completely misplaced, and a loss to West Coast next Sunday will probably see me return to my usual disenchantment on Monday morning. But in the meantime, I will remain a believer in this club.

Still, the morning after a loss – it’s a strange time.