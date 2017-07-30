The High Five: Super Rugby semi-finals

Our grand finalists have been found for Super Rugby 2017 with the Lions hosting the Crusaders next weekend at Emirates Airlines Park in Johannesburg.

Both sides recorded hard fought victories over the Hurricanes and Chiefs respectively, the Lions running over the top of the Hurricanes in a super second half display, while the Crusaders put on a defensive master class to subdue the challenge from the Chiefs.

Here is the High Five from the semi-finals of Super Rugby.

Crusaders produce a defensive master class.

After last weekend where the Crusaders dominated both territory and possession in a clinical display against the Highlanders in difficult conditions, it was interesting to see the roles somewhat reversed against the Chiefs.

The Christchurch based side was forced to defend for the greater majority of the semi-final and defend they did, making a whopping 172 tackles to just 57 by the Chiefs as their opponents enjoyed over 60% of territory and possession.

But defend they did, breached only the once right at the end of the match against a very dangerous Chiefs side.

The scramble and commitment of the Crusaders side was impressive and a sight to behold, led by flanker Matt Todd with a whopping 22 tackles made and a couple of turnovers also. My personal man of the match.

It wasn’t just about the defence, however, the Crusaders were ruthless in their execution, securing points when the rare visit to the Chiefs 22 presented itself, running out eventual and comfortable winners by 27-13.

If defence wins championships, the Crusaders version is certainly well tuned for next week’s final after conceding only 13 points in the last two weeks against the Highlanders and Chiefs.

End of an era for the Chiefs

It was certainly a sad ending for many of the Chiefs and their fans last night after being bundled out of the Super Rugby competition as the franchise bids farewell to several of their stalwarts, most notably, their All Black halves duo of Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Aaron Cruden, as well as their successful coach Dave Rennie.

They have all played a significant role in turning the Chiefs franchise around from 2012 onwards, winning back to back titles and featuring in the finals every year that they were involved with the Chiefs side and are obviously not just a loss for the Chiefs but New Zealand rugby as a whole.

It remains to be seen whether the Chiefs can continue with their consistently high performances and standards next season but it is certainly the end of an era for the Waikato based side and I am sure I’m not alone in hoping it will not be the last time we see these three involved with the game in New Zealand.

Lions slow starters, fast finishers

For the second week in a row, the lions were looking dead and buried as the Hurricanes, like the Sharks before them, built up a reasonable lead.

The Lions looked disjointed and error prone, however, slowly but surely the Lions increased their tempo to overturn a 19-point deficit deep in the first half to run away winners by 15 points.

An incredible second half display propelled them into the Super Rugby final for the second year in a row with plenty of momentum.

Their pace and intensity was a sight to behold as the Hurricanes were run ragged in the second half, unable to slow the Lions down as they dominated in all facets in the second stanza.

They were scoring at almost a point a minute as the first half jitters were eliminated and replaced with cohesion, pace and control as the match wore on.

The dream remains alive for this impressive side as they now await the Crusaders next week.

Hurricanes will rue their impatience

With all the running and momentum in the first half, the Hurricanes had a number of scoring opportunities but lacked the finishing ability at times.

Impatience with ball in hand hurt them as a number of loose passes and poor ball control proved costly.

The Hurricanes were run over like a possum in the head lights but the lack of ruthless efficiency on attack was pronounced for this time of year and disappointedly, compared to last season, the defensive edge and control the Hurricanes utilised to win the title in 2016 was seemingly lost.

The Canes helter skelter approach backfired on them in the face of a side that was simply much better at it and I would suggest there will be plenty of thought going into the defensive structures for the Hurricanes as they now look to 2018.

One and Two square off

As many have predicted, the two top teams in Super Rugby have been left to slug it out for the title as the Crusaders pack their bags and head off to Johannesburg to face the Lions in what is an exciting and intriguing contest.

Easily the two best sides this season, they both only dropped one game through the round robin section, proving a cut above their individual conference rivals.

The matchup offers an interesting contrast in styles and motivation.

A Lions team who have worked so hard to get themselves into this position, building over the past several seasons and farewelling some of their players and their Coach, Johann Ackermann, who has been central to their revival.

While a reinvigorated Crusaders side, led by Scott Robertson in his first season as head Coach, try to once again take the most successful Super Rugby side to another title.

Certainly the last trip to Johannesburg was not a memorable one for the Crusaders as the Lions ran rampant in the quarter final last year, 42-25 winners on their way to the final in 2016 and the Lions will definitely, or at least should start, as warm favourites at home in South Africa.

However, the Crusaders know what they are walking into this time around and have certainly demonstrated their ability with clinical performances, albeit at home, and will not lack for belief.

Both sides look primed and ready and I for one cannot wait for next weekend’s finale.