Kimmorley, Girdler and Tate among commentators for World Cup

The upcoming rugby league World Cup beginning October 27 will once again find itself on Channel Seven as the broadcaster for the event, but what face will we be staring at on the TV? What voices will we be hearing throughout the tournament?

Well, it’s an expected mix of TV personalities and ex-players who will be making up the commentary team for the Cup that has been played at sporadic intervals over the last 50 years.

Seven news reporter Jim Wilson will head the team, being joined by New South Wales coach Laurie Daley and six-club man Brett Kimmorley as the leading trio for the month-and-a-half-long coverage.

Daley and Kimmorley will be joined by a range of former players on the television screen with a mix of on-screen and commentary roles.

The names include former Raiders moustachioed fullback Gary Belcher who has come across from Fox Sports to play a role in the coverage, Panthers points-scoring record holder Ryan Girdler, fiery big Englishman Adrian Morley and Panthers grand final hero Scott Sattler.

Queensland veteran and Broncos premiership winner Brent Tate and Dubbo export Andrew Ryan have also been brought in for commentary duties.

Seven will have all the coverage in and out of Australia as the host broadcaster, with former all-time leading points scorer Daryl Halligan joining kiwi international Monty Betham and journalist Glen Larmer as the leaders for New Zealand’s coverage.

Among the non-footy players apart of the main team is veteran Grandstand commentator Andrew Moore, Triple M radio host Dan Ginnane and Mark Braybrook.

Renee Gartner and Allana Ferguson will both be prominent members of the team as on-air hosts of the tournament.

“We are also delighted to have secured such an outstanding group of people who will bring both Cups to millions,” said Saul Shtein, Seven’s Head of Sport.

Joining the aforementioned Ryan and Gartner will be Bill Harrigan and Nathan Cayless in coverage of the Women’s World Cup which is being run simultaneously with the men’s event.

Seven previously hosted the 2013 World Cup held in England and won by Australia.

The first World Cup game kicks off on the 27th of October with co-host Australia taking on England.

The 2017 edition is the 15th iteration of the Cup dating back to 1954 and will be co-hosted by Australian and New Zealand with Papua New Guinea hosting all three of their games in Port Moresby.

The final will be played on December 2 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.