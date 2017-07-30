Lions defeat Hurricanes in entertaining Super Rugby semi-final, will play Crusaders in final

By The Crowd , 30 Jul 2017 The Crowd is a Roar Guru

A second half blitz has seen the Lions defeat the Hurricanes by 15 points in a highly entertaining Super Rugby semi-final.

» Re-live all the action in our live blog

The Lions went into the halftime break down 22-10 and staring down the barrell of an elimination on home soil, but a spirited display saw the Lions run on five second half tries to skip away from a hapless Hurricanes outfit.

The Hurricanes only managed a single try in the second half, in what was a genuine game of two halves.

The victory for the Lions sees them book a place in next weekend’s grand final against the Crusaders, who defeated the Chiefs earlier on Saturday in the first semi-final by 14 points.

MORE TO COME

Final score

Lions 44

Hurricanes 29