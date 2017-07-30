Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

One of the biggest rivalries in the NRL over the past decade has another installment when Melbourne Storm hosts the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 21. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at AAMI Park on Sunday afternoon from 2pm (AEST).
The clubs played in grand finals in 2007 and 2008. Melbourne won in 2007, only to have the title subsequently stripped for breaching the salary cap, while Manly turned the tables on the Storm with a 40-0 thumping in 2008. Cameron Smith didn’t play in that match due to suspension.
Since then the two clubs have had an intense rivalry. They played each other in Round 7 this season, with Melbourne edging out the Sea Eagles 30-26.
The Storm are currently on top of the ladder and premiership favourites for 2017. They’re coming off the back of a win over Canberra, but will be missing fullback Billy Slater who is recovering from concussion after being on the end of a high shot from Raiders’ backrower Sia Soliola. Soliola was suspended for five weeks by the judiciary during the week for that hit.
Regular five-eighth Cameron Munster will move to fullback to cover for Slater, with Ryley Jacks coming into the squad at number six. Cameron Smith has been named at hooker for his 350th NRL game despite going off last week with a pectoral injury, but it wouldn’t surprise if he was a late withdrawal. If he is, Slade Griffin will take his place.
Manly are currently in sixth spot and are coming off the back of a disappointing 52-22 loss to St George last week. Coach Trent Barrett will be looking for a vastly improved defensive effort.
Api Koroisau returns from a calf injury at hooker this week, pushing Cameron Cullen back to the bench. Blake Green is back at five-eighth in place of Jackson Hastings, who drops out of the squad. Prop Brenton Lawrence and winger Matthew Wright also return in place of Lloyd Perrett and Brad Parker. Lewis Brown has been added to the bench.
The Sea Eagles need the two points to stay in touch with the top 4.
Prediction
Melbourne by 7.
Join The Roar at 2pm AEST for live score updates and a live blog of the game.
3:04pm
John Coomer said | 3:04pm | ! Report
40’ Melbourne kick off to start the second half!
3:00pm
John Coomer said | 3:00pm | ! Report
Half-time report
Melbourne 12
Manly 6
Melbourne have capitalised on a glut of possession and recovered from some sloppy early handling to head into the sheds leading 12-6 over Manly at AAMI Park.
Playing his 350th NRL match, Storm skipper Cameron Smith set up their first try after he ran from dummy half and threw a flick pass back inside to Jahrome Hughes to score near the posts.
Manly hit back with a try in the 29th minute when fullback Tom Trbojevic threw a great cut-out ball to winger Matthew Wright for him to score out wide.
The Storm then scored a crucial try a minute before half-time after great play from winger Suliasi Vunivalu. First, he regathered a Cooper Cronk cross-field kick and then on the next play he used his strength to barge his way over from dummy-half.
The Storm have had 60% possession in the first half, so Manly have done well to stay in it. With an even share of possession in the second half, they’re a chance.
Sea Eagles’ interchange forward Addin Fonua-Blake was placed on report for a high shot on Cooper Cronk in the first 40 minutes.
2:54pm
The Spectator said | 2:54pm | ! Report
Get it done boys!
2:53pm
Sean said | 2:53pm | ! Report
Bloody hell the storm are going to be hard to stop this year. Always have been a great defending side but there attack has never been this good. So many threats.
2:55pm
eagleJack said | 2:55pm | ! Report
They are clear favourites in 2017.
2:52pm
souvalis said | 2:52pm | ! Report
Second half the Storm down that wing…Kafusi,Chambers and Vuni..being saved by B.Green at the moment…will open Wright and Kelly right up…
3:01pm
John Coomer said | 3:01pm | ! Report
Yep, they look very dangerous out there.
2:49pm
John Coomer said | 2:49pm | ! Report
Half-time
Melbourne 12
Manly 6
2:48pm
John Coomer said | 2:48pm | ! Report
39’ Great work from Vunivalu on two fronts for that try. First he regathered a Cronk kick, and then on the next play he barged his way over from dummy half. Smith misses the conversion.
Melbourne 12
Manly 6