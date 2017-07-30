Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

One of the biggest rivalries in the NRL over the past decade has another installment when Melbourne Storm hosts the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 21. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at AAMI Park on Sunday afternoon from 2pm (AEST).

The clubs played in grand finals in 2007 and 2008. Melbourne won in 2007, only to have the title subsequently stripped for breaching the salary cap, while Manly turned the tables on the Storm with a 40-0 thumping in 2008. Cameron Smith didn’t play in that match due to suspension.

Since then the two clubs have had an intense rivalry. They played each other in Round 7 this season, with Melbourne edging out the Sea Eagles 30-26.

The Storm are currently on top of the ladder and premiership favourites for 2017. They’re coming off the back of a win over Canberra, but will be missing fullback Billy Slater who is recovering from concussion after being on the end of a high shot from Raiders’ backrower Sia Soliola. Soliola was suspended for five weeks by the judiciary during the week for that hit.

Regular five-eighth Cameron Munster will move to fullback to cover for Slater, with Ryley Jacks coming into the squad at number six. Cameron Smith has been named at hooker for his 350th NRL game despite going off last week with a pectoral injury, but it wouldn’t surprise if he was a late withdrawal. If he is, Slade Griffin will take his place.

Manly are currently in sixth spot and are coming off the back of a disappointing 52-22 loss to St George last week. Coach Trent Barrett will be looking for a vastly improved defensive effort.

Api Koroisau returns from a calf injury at hooker this week, pushing Cameron Cullen back to the bench. Blake Green is back at five-eighth in place of Jackson Hastings, who drops out of the squad. Prop Brenton Lawrence and winger Matthew Wright also return in place of Lloyd Perrett and Brad Parker. Lewis Brown has been added to the bench.

The Sea Eagles need the two points to stay in touch with the top 4.

Prediction

Melbourne by 7.

Join The Roar at 2pm AEST for live score updates and a live blog of the game.