An open letter on the state of the disposal.

Dear AFL, the Rules Committee, and anyone roundabout who’s interested.

I know we don’t talk much. I’m rude like that. But I cannot stay silent much longer. Because, in my youth, I fell in love.

AFL was the sport I dreamt about, the game that had no equal. It had positions for everyone, from the tall and the small to the tubby and the athletic. It gave reward for effort and rewarded those that wanted the ball more, always.

But that’s not the case anymore.

For some reason, you’ve turned your back on those that want the ball. You decided, at some point in the 2000’s, that the player who wanted the ball the most, who dove on it, took upon themselves prior opportunity, and deserved the ball going the other way.

Then, you took it upon yourselves to keep the ball moving, at any cost; the only prerogative for the player was to move the ball along, whether by dropping it or by throwing it, with the vaguest of gestures towards a handpass.

I’m deeply concerned about the state of the disposal.

What is a disposal? Is it a kick? a handpass? Is it dropping the ball in a tackle in the midst of a stoppage? So you can get away with a ‘knocked free in the tackle’ play on?

Is it the flick pass? Which the best in the competition are allowed to do, but those who aren’t on the VIP list get called for throwing? Is it the vague gesture towards hand passing?

You know what, let’s just settle with fixing the incorrect disposal rule.

The ‘prior opportunity’ rule is point blank unfair; it’s hardly unprecedented to say this. It rewards the one coming in second to the contest.

It rewards the tackler for not being quick enough, not being good enough to read the bounce of the ball, not being there first to take possession.

Let’s get back to the good, the honest; let’s only pay a ‘holding the ball’ free kick if, and only if, the ball is not disposed of correctly; if the hand fails to make contact with a handpass or if the foot fails to make contact with a dropped ball.

I mean, it’s ‘incorrect disposal’, isn’t it?

But if we’re serious, let’s talk about the throwing.

I know you don’t want to talk about it; the media never mentions it, and why would they? It isn’t in their best interest to attack the hand that feeds them.

If your hand fails to make sufficient contact to propel the ball forwards, you’re not really handpassing the ball.

If your hand isn’t the deciding factor of the direction of the ball, you’re not really handpassing the ball. If the ball’s momentum is decided by the hand which holds the ball, not the striking hand, you’re not really handpassing the ball.

Let’s be honest, if any of the above occurs, it’s not a hand pass.

Throwing is prevalent at AFL level at the moment. Watch a game – any game, of any round – and you will find instances of players passing the ball, using either the momentum of the hand holding the ball or dropping the ball, with no free being paid.

The rule, as of right now, is thus.

15.3.2 Incorrect Disposal and Payment of Free Kick:

When the football is in play, a free kick shall be awarded against a player who hands the football to another player or throws the football.

For whatever reason, this is being overlooked.

I sincerely hope that you fix this, AFL. Tell the umpires what to look for; we know you tell them between rounds what to look for. It’s an open secret.

But at the very least, please, change the ‘prior opportunity’ rule. It isn’t just to watch a player whose only sin is to want the ball more than their opponent get penalised for it.

Sincerely,

Liam Bretag