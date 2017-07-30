Pies give up 50-point lead in dramatic draw with Crows

Adelaide forward Mitch McGovern has kicked a goal after the siren to seal a heart-stopping AFL draw with Collingwood at the MCG.

In a high-scoring, unpredictable, shootout on Sunday, the ladder-leading Crows trailed by 50 points early in the third quarter before they conjured up an astonishing comeback to secure a 15.13 (103) to 16.7 (103) result.

Collingwood led by 21 points midway through the final term when Daniel Wells booted his third goal for the match.

But the Crows would not be denied and booted the next four majors, with McGovern’s calm and collected set shot from 30m cementing the third draw of the season.

Collingwood led by eight goals early in the third quarter when Adam Treloar booted their sixth-straight major.

An upset victory over the premiership frontrunners looked a sure thing but the Crows had other ideas, booting seven of the next eight majors to get within three goals at the final break.

Goals to Riley Knight and Josh Jenkins carved the margin to three points before Ben Reid, Jarryd Blair and Daniel Wells answered back for Collingwood in quick succession.

Yet another momentum swing followed, with Andy Otten booting his second goal in the space of five minutes before McGovern’s strong contested mark and smooth finish secured the draw.

It was a remarkable finish for the Crows, who managed just three goals to halftime as the red-hot Pies ran rampant.

Crows forwards McGovern (four goals), Jenkins (three) and Otten (two) proved the difference in the second half, while Matt Crouch (36 disposals, nine clearances) was immense in the midfield.

Rory Sloane was held to just 16 disposals in a hard tag from Levi Greenwood, but Crouch and Crows ruckman Sam Jacobs ensured the Crows’ midfield supremacy in the second half.

Classy recruit Wells and prime mover Taylor Adams were superb for Collingwood, each finishing with 34 disposals and three goals.