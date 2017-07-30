Take a look at these legends who just won the inaugural Club Roar Awards

We’re pumped to officially announce the winners of the very first Club Roar Awards. It’s not every day that the team at The Roar have the opportunity to give away $10,000 and celebrate some unsung sporting heroes at the grassroots level.

Whether that be the sensational try you tell everyone in the pub about or the unforgivable stuff up you will never live down, we’ve loved reviewing all the priceless moments.

Did you submit a video? If so, this article could instantly make you your club legend.

Our Club Roar judging committee has spent the past week making the tough decisions about what deserves to take out the top position within each of the nine categories.

Let’s get straight into the biggest category of all – The Most Popular Video.

In this category, we were looking for a video that makes you stop and go “Wow!”

Picture the scenario: it’s the final ball of a local cricket grand final and the chasing team needs to smash a six to win. The stakes are high; the pressure is on. The batsman takes his time, readies himself and well, just watch the video above to see what happens.

Needless to say, sport was the winner, and so was the Gapview Works Cricket Club. Well done guys and thanks to Michael Trull for submitting!

Turning to everyone’s favourite category – The Epic Lowlight – which appreciates those moments when entertainment gold comes from the most unexpected of failures.

Speaking of which, just try not to laugh at this epic bowling fail. Congratulations to Ben Rolfs, from the Melbourne University Cricket Club, for submitting it.

Now onto the Beastmode category – celebrating that ultra-powerful sportsperson that mere mortals cannot hold back!

This junior player who carried half of the opposition on his back while ploughing his way upfield was voted as the winner. Thanks to Tina Cotton from Penrith Emu’s Rugby Club for submitting it.

The Pure Skill category showcases those amazing moments when you can’t believe what you just witnessed. Just like this incredible bicycle kick that wouldn’t be out of place in the English Premier League. Congratulations to Markus Mikkola who submitted this video of his son Maximilian in action during a St Joseph’s College game.

And then there is the Dream Team category. This is all about celebrating teamwork, the ultimate realisation of a perfect team play. Who better to win this award than the Drummoyne Districts Football Rugby Club for this absolute stunner of a try.

We applaud the skill and talents of all those passionate women who participate in grassroots sports each weekend in this special category.

This amazing goal from Heidelberg United FC is definitely a celebration of sheer awesomeness, which is why they’ve taken out the number one position of the Women in Sports category.

Recognising and promoting exceptional junior talent is an important element of the Club Roar Awards. Which is why we’re so excited about Tomorrow’s Stars.

The winner for this award is a little champion, a young gun who zig zags his way across the field with the Wyong Roo’s Junior rugby league Club like a mini-Benji Marshall. Someone tell the talent scouts! Congratulations to Logan, whose father Aaron Papas uploaded this video of him.

Those moments that make your jaw fall to the ground are the reason we all love sport. But, heck, it’s even better when the player is just as surprised as we are by the outcome! That’s why the Jaw-Dropper award is going to this amazing back heel assist and shot. Thanks to Matt Hawyes for submitting, who scored himself $1000.

Finally, we didn’t receive enough submissions eligible for the Sportscaster category this time around, where you’re encouraged to unleash your inner-Spielberg. So take note – this is your opportunity to shine in time for the next awards!

If you missed out on getting your video submitted in time, don’t worry because the second round of Club Roar Awards has officially launched. In even more exciting news, this round will include judging from special guest judge Olympian, Steven Bradbury. Yes, that Steven Bradbury.

So get your video in and become a weekend sports legend!