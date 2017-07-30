Talks of Brumbies-Rebels takeover re-emerge

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest and former Wallaby John Welborn have renewed calls for the ARU to facilitate a Brumbies takeover of the Rebels, saying the Western Force are simply too valuable to axe.
RugbyWA and the ARU will begin arbitration in Sydney on Monday, with the fate of the Force hanging in the balance.
The Force will argue the ‘alignment’ deal they signed with the ARU last year guarantees their future until the end of the current broadcast deal in 2020.
But the ARU will counter that argument by saying the broadcast landscape has now changed given the Super Rugby competition will be reduced from 18 to 15 teams next season.
The South African Rugby Union has already axed the Cheetahs and Kings but the Force have found some powerful allies in their fight for survival.
Forrest, who is valued at $4.8 billion, has pledged to do whatever it takes to ensure the Force survive.
And he is supporting a plan that is being devised to assist a Brumbies takeover of the Rebels.
It remains unclear exactly who is masterminding the plan, but Forrest says a Brumbies takeover makes the most sense.
Although the ARU have previously dismissed the idea, Forrest’s support could change their tune.
Forrest believes the plan would allow the Brumbies to expand their sponsorship base into a much bigger market.
The proposal also includes a plan for a rugby academy in Melbourne to provide a player pathway to the Brumbies.
Welborn, who played for both the Force and Waratahs during his decorated career, wants to see the ARU retain all five franchises.
But if it truly is the case that the ARU can’t support five teams, Welborn said the merger was the next best option.
“From the planet Mars an obvious solution … would be to put the Brumbies together with the Rebels,” said Welborn, who is good friends with Forrest.
“Canberra has commercial issues, and always have had. But they’ve had the best rugby program in Australia and are very successful on the field.
“It’s amazing to me to hear claims that no one from the ARU has actively engaged with any of the teams in relation to a merger.
“It’s hard to see how any criteria would result in the Western Force not surviving.
“There’s a far more important rugby footprint here in Western Australia than there is in Melbourne.”
Force chief executive Mark Sinderberry is confident his franchise will win the arbitration hearing.
Sinderberry said the backing of Forrest made the Force’s case for survival irresistible.
If the Force lose the arbitration hearing, Sinderberry said the franchise would explore its legal options.
The arbitration hearing is expected to go for about a week. A decision is expected to be made within 10 working days of its completion.
ScottD said | July 30th 2017 @ 7:05am | ! Report
I’m not making any statement here about whether a Brumbies Rebels combo works but if true I am staggered that it hasn’t at least been discussed with the relevant franchises
July 30th 2017 @ 7:58am
Realist said | July 30th 2017 @ 7:58am | ! Report
As bitter pill as it is to swallow for Perth fans – the Western Force simply has to go.
The reality is this season is as good as they have ever been and are ever going to get. WA is an AFL state who don’t get behind their rugby side and now that their economy is back to plodding along will require millions in assistance which the ARU can’t afford to pay. Twiggy Forrest and a band of 100 x online screamers are trying to pretend they represent the masses yet the worst crowd support is in Perth.
The Force should not and cannot survive in Super rugby. It should be put into a tier 2 comp with the Rebels, Sunwolves, Jaguars, Kings and Cheetahs with no funding coming from East Coast Clubs
July 30th 2017 @ 8:04am
Fionn said | July 30th 2017 @ 8:04am | ! Report
I’m sorry, but Victoria is far more of an AFL state than WA.
Additionally, WA doesn’t have a rugby leave team, and soccer isn’t as popular there as it is in Melbourne.
I’m not saying the Rebels should go necessarily, but your comments are distorting the facts.
July 30th 2017 @ 8:05am
Cynical Play said | July 30th 2017 @ 8:05am | ! Report
I raised a workable plan on here weeks ago. TWAS went troppo.
July 30th 2017 @ 8:09am
Fionn said | July 30th 2017 @ 8:09am | ! Report
What was the plan?
July 30th 2017 @ 7:32am
Fionn said | July 30th 2017 @ 7:32am | ! Report
Once again somebody from outside of Canberra discussing how much “sense” a Brumbies-Rebels merger makes.
July 30th 2017 @ 7:53am
Drongo said | July 30th 2017 @ 7:53am | ! Report
That result wouldn’t be the best result for Australian rugby, it would be best result for the Force and for Andrew Forrest. He has certainly proven that he is a great philanthropist, but don’t be fooled into thinking everything he says and does is for everyone else’s benefit, The best result for Australian rugby is for the Rebels to remain as a stand alone club.
July 30th 2017 @ 8:06am
Fionn said | July 30th 2017 @ 8:06am | ! Report
I don’t think so, I’ve always suspected a merger would kill two clubs rather than one.
In many ways I’d actually rather them cut us than merge us with the Rebels.
July 30th 2017 @ 8:03am
Red Block said | July 30th 2017 @ 8:03am | ! Report
This was always the most sensible compromise.
A small Canberra market place combined with poor crowds over the last few years should have been the onus to push down this path.
All the excuses Clyne have were easily countered if a merger took place.
5 games in Melbourne and 3 in Canberra.
Let’s get it done.
July 30th 2017 @ 8:07am
Cynical Play said | July 30th 2017 @ 8:07am | ! Report
This is almost certainly what will happen. No way will Perth be shut down.
July 30th 2017 @ 8:09am
Fionn said | July 30th 2017 @ 8:09am | ! Report
Crowds have been just about as poor in Melbourne and Perth as in Canberra, but on a per capita basis Canberra does much better.
Additionally, the Brumbies’ results since 2012 have been consistently very good – not so for the Force and Rebels. So if we are talking about mergers (and I don’t think we should, I think it’s a terrible idea) why don’t we merge the Force and Rebels?