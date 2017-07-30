Thurston wants sin bin for late hits

Johnathan Thurston has called on the NRL to sin-bin defenders who target playmakers late and after they pass the ball.
The issue has returned to the spotlight in recent weeks after Sia Soliola was suspended for five weeks for a late and high hit on Melbourne fullback Billy Slater last week.
North Queensland coach Paul Green expressed fears for Thurston’s safety following a number of late shots last season.
And Thurston said the game could “definitely” do much more to protect smaller playmakers.
“Especially the touch judges – they’re the ones who should be seeing how late it is and getting the call of penalty straight away,” Thurston told the Nine Network’s The Sunday Footy Show.
“I think what we can do is just a sin-bin offence. If it’s that late, like Sia’s shot, high and late, sin-bin them.
“That’s the only way we’re going to stop it from happening.”
Thurston said players were most vulnerable when they had passed the ball well before the line.
“When you’ve played early and there are two or three seconds late, your body relaxes, and that’s when you get jammed and that’s when you get the neck and shoulder injuries,” Thurston said.
His comments come as rugby league immortal Andrew Johns again expressed fears the defensive tactic could hurt the development of young playmakers coming into the game.
“We’re seeing less and less ball-playing halves coming through the grades,” Johns said.
“I can imagine what the younger players see in the top grades they do in the juniors as well.
“It discourages young guys, the smaller guys to get out and be creative because they are being whacked in the rib and the kidneys.”
July 30th 2017 @ 2:13pm
Simoc said | July 30th 2017 @ 2:13pm
I agree 100%. You are taught to take out the playmaker and if you’re a bit keen maybe arriving a bit late is well “I’ll take a chance”. We’ve seen over and over that there is zero penalty on the day. That comes later after the game is decided.
I used to get away with this on a weekly basis. You want the playmaker guy to know you’re out to get him.
Thurston and Cronk are taken late every game they play.
I think our best crowd drawing players should be protected.
A game is all about winning on the day. The offender should be on the sideline. That is a deterrent.