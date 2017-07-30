Twelve talking points from NRL Round 21

There was some high-quality footy played during Round 21 and the battle for the top eight has had another spanner thrown in the works. Unfortunately, refereeing is the key point of contention coming out of the weekend once again and this time, it’s almost impossible to ignore. Here are my NRL talking points for Round 21.

Consistency in refereeing is completely and utterly nonexistent

Wrong decisions being made by under fatigue referees every now and again is understandable. The job isn’t easy, and we as rugby league fans need to understand that.

But when decisions are referred to the bunker and still come back with the wrong answer – now that is simply inexcusable. It’s not on.

The game invests millions of dollars into this technology and it’s not improving the accuracy of refereeing anymore than when video referees that used to sit in a box at the back of the grandstand.

There were plenty of debatable decisions at best this weekend, with refereeing the hot topic to come out of almost every game.

Simply put, it’s not good enough when consistency and differences of calls mean every fan is left standing around, scratching their head and asking ‘sorry, what?’

I’m not going to take you through individual calls, I’ve left enough of my thoughts around the site this weekend, but it’s not good enough when the rule book appears to be treated at best as a set of guidelines.

I don’t want to talk about referees, I want to talk about the players on the field. Unfortunately, it’s impossible not to include the men in the middle this weekend.

Regardless, Dragons coach Paul McGregor summed it up best, labelling the bunker incompetent and embarrassing.

Expect a fine Mary and for things to roll on, as they were.

Round 25 and the final top eight

I know it’s a month away, but after the results of this weekend, it’s looking more and more like the Round 25 game between the Dragons and Panthers will decide the final spot in the eight.

Despite the Raiders getting the better of South Sydney on Saturday evening, they are still sitting on only 20 competition points, and the chance of them winning four or five from this point on seems slim to say the least.

Given they now sit in tenth position and the Titans in 11th on just 18 points, it’s now a mathematical impossibility for anyone other than the Panthers or Raiders to sneak into the eight out of the teams that are currently missing.

And realistically, it’s only possible for the Raiders because the Dragons suffered a loss to Newcastle in, let’s say, more than questionable circumstances.

Either way, with the Eels beating the Broncos, the Dragons are slipping in eighth on 24 competition points while the Panthers have also moved to 24.

When you measure up the run home for the two sides, it looks a little bit like this.

Round Dragons Panthers 22 Rabbitohs (h) Tigers (h) 23 Titans (h) Cowboys (h) 24 Broncos (a) Raiders (a) 25 Panthers (a) Dragons (h) 26 Bulldogs (h – ANZ) Sea Eagles (a)

Out of that, you could see the Panthers losing to the Cowboys and the Dragons losing to Brisbane before they come up against each other, meaning they should be still on equal points – probably 28.

The Dragons are in the enviable position of a +75 for and against while the Panthers are at +37.

That being said, even if the Panthers do beat the Dragons, they would still need to find a way around Manly, working off the fact that the Dragons would probably beat the hapless Bulldogs.

Manly themselves, looking assured in the top four just three weeks ago, are in a spot of bother, now just two points ahead of the Dragons.

It’s hard to see them missing the eight but they don’t have an easy run home.

It’s all hypotheticals at the moment, but the way I see it, the Dragons have the inside running for eighth spot on the table, possibly even if they don’t beat Penrith, but definitely if they do.

With all of that being said…

What will the first week of finals action look like?

Why not have a crack at predicting what the rest of the top eight is going to look like while we are at it.

At this point, it seems obvious Melbourne are going to claim the Minor Premiership. They have a two-point lead over the Roosters and once they play the Cowboys and the aforementioned Roosters in the next fortnight, they have an easy run home.

Both the Sharks and Roosters have a reasonably mixed run home, and it’s tough to say with any certainty what will happen, but the Sharks haven’t found top gear yet.

Their Round 25 clash will be pivotal to the battle of second and third.

With Andrew McCullough out for the season (more to come on this), you would expect the Broncos to fall away, and the Cowboys are difficult to work out at the moment, but have a very difficult run to the finish line.

Take it as a tip, the Eels are going to sneak into fourth with a run home consisting of Canterbury, Newcastle, the Gold Coast, Brisbane and South Sydney.

That’s easy, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see them win four out of five. With that being said, Brisbane will drop to fifth and the Cowboys sixth.

Manly should hang onto seventh and, as already discussed, I see the Dragons finishing eighth, but it’s anything from a certainty.

So, here is how the first week of the finals could play out.

Potential finals equation:

Melbourne Storm (1st) vs Parramatta Eels (4th)

Cronulla Sharks (second) vs Sydney Roosters (3rd)

Brisbane Broncos (5th) vs St George Illawarra Dragons (8th)

North Queensland Cowboys (6th) vs Manly Sea Eagles (7th)

Friday 6pm. NO! No we don’t like it

Selfishly, I’d say I love it because, due to circumstances, I still haven’t missed one this season. But, from an NRL point of view, it’s pretty obvious that fans are voting with their feet, and this is about as popular as Monday night footy, which it replaced in the first place.

It was an experiment doomed to fail from the word go.

Crowds in Auckland for games played in the timeslot haven’t been overly strong, crowds in Australia have been worse and TV ratings, from all reports, aren’t that good either.

People struggle to make it home by 6pm on a Friday, let alone to a footy ground, and it’s becoming more and more obvious as the season wears on that there aren’t many fans of the concept.

Whether the NRL will fix it next season remains to be seen, and probably comes down to the numbers of Fox League, who in all probability have received an increase in their 8pm game numbers thanks to the 6pm change.

Surely an extra Sunday afternoon or evening game has to be tempting? 6:30pm Sunday seems to work pretty well, and it’s where I’d be going – game over early enough for kids, and who doesn’t want to end their weekend with some rugby league?

Des Hasler has to go – and any club would be foolish to sign him

Canterbury are lost. They are in a rut, and it’s not one they are going to get out of with veteran coach Des Hasler at the helm.

I know the man guided the club to a pair of grand finals and was rated as one of the best coaches in the game, but those days have gone past Hasler.

He is stuck with a team – one he has built having been at the club for five years – who simply aren’t playing good footy.

Their gameplan models the successful season of 2012, but with a whole lot less effectiveness.

Their halves appear unsure of themselves, the forward pack are not ripping into their work and when you can’t get up for two games in a row with your season on the line, serious questions must be asked.

Given the way Hasler has failed to motivate his team at the back end of 2017, the question must be asked, why would any club sign him for 2018 if the expected result comes to be and he ends up out the back door at Belmore?

Newcastle win No.3

At the end of the day, the scoreboard and ladder won’t show how you won, it will only show that you won, and the Knights couldn’t be happier for it.

Even as a Dragons supporter who was feeling – let’s be nice and say mildly robbed of my weekend – it warms the heart to see a team who have tried so hard all year finally get some luck and pick up a win.

The Knights have toiled this year. That’s the best way to describe them.

After being blown out more often than not last year, their young forward pack has risen to the occasion and they have been unlucky not to pick up more wins at times.

Trent Hodkinson was strong and Brock Lamb is rising every week as a future star and leader of the club. Credit Nathan Brown on the job he has done in the Hunter, but with the Tigers also beating the Titans comprehensively, it would appear Newcastle are still going to be trapped with another spoon.

For now though, let them savour a win in front of their home fans, who continue to turn up despite the heartache.

Mitchell Moses best game in blue and gold yet, and it only takes four in September

When Eels captain Tim Mannah made comments during the week more or less stating his team was already into September, it came across as a little over-confident, to say the least, even if he was asking whether his team had another gear.

“The pleasing thing is we’ve had good results but at the end of the day if we want to be serious contenders this year, we need to take our game to another level,” said Mannah.

If that doesn’t read, ‘hey, look at us – already in the eight, not let’s become contenders,’ then I don’t know what does.

But, with Moses putting in the sort of game he did against the Broncos on Friday and the run home Parramatta have, it’s not hard to see why confidence wouldn’t be an issue.

Moses was superb. He came up with three sublime try assists and his combination with Corey Norman is now humming along brilliantly.

The loss of Clint Gutherson hasn’t sent him backwards, and if he can combine with the freakishly talented Bevan French as he did on Friday, then there is no reason this Parramatta side can’t be premiership dark horses.

Andrew McCullough is the Broncos most important player and their season is as good as over

In a devastating turn of events for the Broncos, Andrew McCullough has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, believed to be ACL.

There is little doubting McCullough is their best player and if the injuries are as bad as reported, then he could well miss most of the next pre-season.

It’s a bitter pill to swallow for Wayne Bennett’s men, who have had to be without both Anthony Milford and Ben Hunt at various points of the season – but, they could overcome those losses.

McCullough, not so much.

The hooker has been dynamite for the Broncos this season and there is a claim that he is probably the second best in the game behind Cameron Smith.

His defensive work rate and efficiency is phenomenal and his creative spark in the opposition 20 is fantastic.

You would struggle to count the amount of times he has bailed Brisbane out of trouble from his own end with a dummy half run as well, while his kicking game adds an extra dynamic level on top of the already three-man halves rotation of Hunt, Milford and Benji Marshall.

If the injury is indeed proven to be true then Brisbane will make the eight, but won’t go a whole lot further.

Cameron Smith wins in his 350th

Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Cameron Smith is one of the best and most durable players to ever step on a rugby league field.

His tenure as the Storm’s hooker has been superb from the start, and it’s little wonder he has played 40 games for his state and country, excelling on the biggest stage.

He played his 350th NRL game on Sunday against Manly, joining an incredibly exclusive club and was again influential in the result as Melbourne streaked away from a 12-6 halftime lead to win it 40-6.

With Smith firing, Cooper Cronk in his last year at the Storm and the grand final heartache still there from last year, it’s a message of good luck come September to every other team.

The Dragons must temper their offloads

The Dragons offloading has been one of their strong points this year – if not their strongest, but they seem to be a little trigger happy as we approach the end of the season, and nowhere was that more relevant than in their loss to the Knights.

While Jack De Belin led the way against Newcastle as they racked up a grand total of 17, it also led to a completion rate of just 20 from 32 at 62 per cent, which is not good enough in anyone’s book.

The reason it’s not working as it did at the start of the season for the Dragons is the directness which they have played with in the forwards.

Instead of Paul Vaughan, Leeson Ah Mau, Tyson Frizell and Russell Packer running through the guts every time, they are playing far too much sideways and it leaves defensive lines able to put pressure on the offloading system.

The pressure is on for the Dragons every game from here on out, so it will be interesting to see if they temper things down, just a little in the run home.

Jack Wighton adds plenty on his day, but must become consistent

The Canberra fullback was superb against South Sydney. He ran for more than 200 metres and looked dangerous on more than a handful of times.

What is frustrating for Raiders fans is that it’s not the first time Wighton has looked dangerous, and one would have to imagine it certainly won’t be the last.

Yet, his inconsistency and ability to come up with dumb errors kill them on so many occasions.

Consistency is the key in the NRL, whether that be for a club, players, referees or coaches, and Wighton more often than not struggles with that word over the course of 80 minutes, let alone from week-to-week.

If he can become consistent, there is no reason he won’t be one of the best in the game.

Why isn’t Ata Hingano starting for the Warriors?

Mason Lino starting in the halves for the Warriors defies all believe when their long term option, Ata Hingano is sitting on the bench each week, lucky to play more than quarter of an hour at hooker.

Hingano has always been earmarked for big things and has excelled on the under-20s international stage previously, yet for some reason, he is continually overlooked for the starting role.

Now, that’s understandable behind Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran – but with Johnson out injured and Foran there to run the show and be the controlling half – why isn’t Hingano, who many rate as having a similar skill set to Johnson, not allowed to step in and do his thing? Creating opportunities for the Warriors.

Lino was kick happy against the Sharks, made poor decisions and seemed rushed in his execution more often than not. With their season gone, Hingano may not do a great deal better, but would surely be better for the run come the beginning of 2018?

Roarers, what did you make of Round 21? Drop a comment below and let us know.