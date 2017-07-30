WATCH ROAR LIVE: We’re announcing the Club Roar award winners!

Welcome to the inaugural Club Roar Awards!

Highlighting the very best of grassroots sport, putting the spotlight on the weekend warrior and the local club man, Club Roar is celebrating every man, woman and child who turn up every weekend rain, hail or shine and give it their all.

We’ve created a short list of the hundreds of videos we’ve received over the past two months to find the best screamers, the most destructive ‘beastmodes’ and the all the hilarious fails that make local sport so great.

With $10,000 up for grabs across nine categories, we’re excited to showcase the nominees and eventual winners tonight.

So tune into a very special Roar Live from 5:00pm (AEST) to see the very best of Club Roar and grassroots sport and see if you and your club won some cash!

Categories

Club Roar Most Popular Video

This is the big one! This is award goes to the best clip across all categories, picked out from a mix of the judges votes and the popular vote of how many views the video has received.

The Lowlight

Blunders, bloopers and boneheaded teammates! This award thrives on the best, worst and greatest fails coming out of the weekend, leaning on your ability to, erm, fail.

Beastmode

The big boppas and indestructible units! This award looks towards the unstoppable trains of power who swat away the opposition like flies or dominate the game like an adult playing U8s.

Pure Skill

Impeccable technique and individual brilliance on display with all the technical prowess and flair in a game situation.

The Dream Team

Because a champion team always beats a team of champions. This is for the teams that work together like a well-oiled machine. Whether it be a coast-to-coast goal or a beautiful set play, we want to see a team that’s worth WAY more than the sum of its parts.

Women in Sports

The finest women’s sporting moment. This award will recognise a truly outstanding female athlete or team demonstrating their superior talents on the field.

Tomorrow’s Stars

The very best of junior sports (U18s) in Australia. We’re looking for those little legends that have a bright future ahead of them. Pure Skill and Beastmode judging criteria will be used on those promising youngsters showing off their skills.

The Jaw-Dropper

Awesome trick shots that you wouldn’t believe if you didn’t see it for yourself. The best trick shot that defies both difficulty and creativity, leaving the viewer with their jaw on the ground and wanting to watch again.