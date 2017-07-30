Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon Bombers: AFL Live scores, blog

It doesn’t get much better than this, as the Western Bulldogs look to keep their premiership defence alive against the Essendon Bombers in a proverbial eight-point game. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:10pm (AEST).
After a crushing 59-point loss against Adelaide two weeks ago, the Western Bulldogs premiership defence was teetering.
Yet, talk of a hangover was put on hold after a workman like 20-point victory over Carlton and a 54-point win over the struggling Gold Coast Suns, righted the ship – albeit temporarily.
Heading into Sunday’s clash, the Dogs are now just outside the top eight on percentage.
However, the men from Footscray are yet to rediscover their breathtaking form from their magical Final’s run of last year.
In fact, the defending champions are yet to string together good, consistent football, with their lengthiest winning streak only two games long.
Scoring continues to be an issue for the Dogs, who have only crossed the 100-point threshold twice since Round 6 – in Round 14 against the 17th ranked Kangaroos and against the 15th ranked Suns in Round 18.
Averaging just 82 points per game, the Bulldogs will need to find more avenues to score if they are to keep up with the high-octane offense of the Bombers (98 points per game).
Perhaps an indication of a more attacking brand of football from the Bulldogs, veteran defender Dale Morris and midfielder Mitch Honeychurch have been replaced by forward duo Travis Cloke and Tory Dickson.
Jack Redpath will also miss the crucial clash for the Dogs due to suspension, with utility Lukas Webb coming in for his third game of 2017.
In contrast to their opponent’s patchy form, the Bombers enter the match in fine touch having won three matches in a row and as such are unchanged from the team that defeated the Kangaroos by 27-points last week.
Prediction
Arguably the match of Round 19, the clash between the Dogs and Bombers could prove to be a virtual elimination final.
After limping into the finals last year, Luke Beveridge’s men showed they can flip the switch to play incredible football and thus should not be underestimated.
However, after four years in football hell, a rejuvenated Bomber team spearheaded by a multipronged and speedy attack may prove too much for an undermanned and inexperienced Dogs defence.
Expect a tight contest throughout, but the men in red and black may pull away late.
Bombers by 19 points
Tune into The Roar‘s live blog, and stay up to date with all the news and highlights from 1:10pm (AEST).
3:04pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 3:04pm | ! Report
Too good from the Bont, who brings a centring kick from Picken to ground before soccering through the goal. He was outnumbered 2 to 1 as well.
GOAL DOGS
Western Bulldogs 14.10 (94)
Essendon Bombers 11.15 (81)
3:03pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 3:03pm | ! Report
Ball-up on centre wing. 3:51 remaining in another manic quarter of football.
3:02pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 3:02pm | ! Report
Liberatore reads the tap from Bellchambers perfectly and kicks an easy goal from 25 metres out.
GOAL DOGS
Western Bulldogs 13.10 (88)
Essendon Bombers 11.15 (81)
3:00pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 3:00pm | ! Report
Immediate reply from the Bombers, who get the centre clearance allowing Hooker to crumb the pack and snap through a goal. Back to 1 point, how good is this match??
GOAL BOMBERS
Western Bulldogs 12.10 (82)
Essendon Bombers 11.15 (81)
2:59pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:59pm | ! Report
Does JJ have his kicking boots on or what? That’s his third shot at goal from 50 metres out and like his two previous shots, he splits the middle.
GOAL DOGS
Western Bulldogs 12.10 (82)
Essendon Bombers 10.15 (75)
2:57pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:57pm | ! Report
Top defence from Cordy spoiling Stewart in the goal square! Hold on, replays show the ball MAY have come of Stewart’s shin/boot. Could be a big talking point.
BEHIND BOMBERS
Western Bulldogs 11.10 (76)
Essendon Bombers 10.15 (75)
2:55pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:55pm | ! Report
Two in a minute, as MTW and Colyer combine for a great running Bombers goal, Essendon are back in the match!
GOAL BOMBERS
Western Bulldogs 11.10 (76)
Essendon Bombers 10.14 (74)
2:55pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:55pm | ! Report
My god, this bloody game is insane.
I wouldn’t complain if these two met in a final sometime.
2:54pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:54pm | ! Report
The Bombers almost cough up another certain goal as Fantasia initially lets a kick from McKenna bounce in the goal square. A wonky bunce prompts Fantasia to get his boot to it… just.
GOAL BOMBERS
Western Bulldogs 11.10 (76)
Essendon Bombers 9.14 (68)
2:52pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:52pm | ! Report
Top kick from MTW to pin point Orazio Fantasia straight in front 40 metres out. The Bombers continue to struggle in front of goal though as Fantasia sprays this shot to the right.
BEHIND BOMBERS
Western Bulldogs 11.10 (76)
Essendon Bombers 8.14 (62)
2:50pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:50pm | ! Report
Hooker what have you done!?! He’s played on in the goal square and subsequently had his kick smothered. Shocking brain fade!!
BEHIND BOMBERS
Western Bulldogs11.9 (75)
Essendon Bombers 8.13 (61)