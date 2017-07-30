 

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon Bombers: AFL Live scores, blog

Kishan Badrinath Roar Guru

By , Kishan Badrinath is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , ,

81 Have your say

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon
    Etihad Stadium
    AFL Home and Away July 30, 2017
    Q3 - 30:00 - Western Bulldogs 94, Essendon 81
    Western Bulldogs Essendon
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q15434   4529
    Q28957   71052
    Q3141094   111581

    It doesn’t get much better than this, as the Western Bulldogs look to keep their premiership defence alive against the Essendon Bombers in a proverbial eight-point game. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:10pm (AEST).

    After a crushing 59-point loss against Adelaide two weeks ago, the Western Bulldogs premiership defence was teetering.

    Yet, talk of a hangover was put on hold after a workman like 20-point victory over Carlton and a 54-point win over the struggling Gold Coast Suns, righted the ship – albeit temporarily.

    Heading into Sunday’s clash, the Dogs are now just outside the top eight on percentage.

    However, the men from Footscray are yet to rediscover their breathtaking form from their magical Final’s run of last year.

    In fact, the defending champions are yet to string together good, consistent football, with their lengthiest winning streak only two games long.

    Scoring continues to be an issue for the Dogs, who have only crossed the 100-point threshold twice since Round 6 – in Round 14 against the 17th ranked Kangaroos and against the 15th ranked Suns in Round 18.

    Averaging just 82 points per game, the Bulldogs will need to find more avenues to score if they are to keep up with the high-octane offense of the Bombers (98 points per game).

    Perhaps an indication of a more attacking brand of football from the Bulldogs, veteran defender Dale Morris and midfielder Mitch Honeychurch have been replaced by forward duo Travis Cloke and Tory Dickson.

    Jack Redpath will also miss the crucial clash for the Dogs due to suspension, with utility Lukas Webb coming in for his third game of 2017.

    In contrast to their opponent’s patchy form, the Bombers enter the match in fine touch having won three matches in a row and as such are unchanged from the team that defeated the Kangaroos by 27-points last week.

    Prediction
    Arguably the match of Round 19, the clash between the Dogs and Bombers could prove to be a virtual elimination final.

    After limping into the finals last year, Luke Beveridge’s men showed they can flip the switch to play incredible football and thus should not be underestimated.

    However, after four years in football hell, a rejuvenated Bomber team spearheaded by a multipronged and speedy attack may prove too much for an undermanned and inexperienced Dogs defence.

    Expect a tight contest throughout, but the men in red and black may pull away late.

    Bombers by 19 points

    Tune into The Roar‘s live blog, and stay up to date with all the news and highlights from 1:10pm (AEST).

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    1' GOAL - Darcy Parish (Essendon)
    4' BEHIND - Liam Picken (Western Bulldogs)
    5' BEHIND - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    5' BEHIND - David Zaharakis (Essendon)
    7' GOAL - David Zaharakis (Essendon)
    8' GOAL - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    9' GOAL - Lukas Webb (Western Bulldogs)
    12' GOAL - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    14' BEHIND - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
    15' GOAL - Tory Dickson (Western Bulldogs)
    17' BEHIND - Rushed (Essendon)
    17' BEHIND - Jayden Laverde (Essendon)
    19' GOAL - Jason Johannisen (Western Bulldogs)
    20' BEHIND - Rushed (Essendon)
    21' BEHIND - Robert Murphy (Western Bulldogs)
    22' GOAL - Tory Dickson (Western Bulldogs)
    25' GOAL - Lukas Webb (Western Bulldogs)
    28' BEHIND - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
    Quarter 2
    3' BEHIND - Travis Cloke (Western Bulldogs)
    6' GOAL - Jason Johannisen (Western Bulldogs)
    8' BEHIND - Zach Merrett (Essendon)
    8' BEHIND - Dyson Heppell (Essendon)
    9' GOAL - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    10' GOAL - Travis Cloke (Western Bulldogs)
    11' BEHIND - Toby McLean (Western Bulldogs)
    12' GOAL - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    15' GOAL - Matthew Suckling (Western Bulldogs)
    16' BEHIND - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
    18' BEHIND - Tory Dickson (Western Bulldogs)
    21' BEHIND - Jordan Roughead (Western Bulldogs)
    23' GOAL - Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Essendon)
    24' BEHIND - Darcy Parish (Essendon)
    25' BEHIND - Cale Hooker (Essendon)
    28' BEHIND - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    Quarter 3
    3' GOAL - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    5' GOAL - Tory Dickson (Western Bulldogs)
    8' BEHIND - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    9' GOAL - Lachie Hunter (Western Bulldogs)
    12' BEHIND - Travis Colyer (Essendon)
    13' GOAL - Robert Murphy (Western Bulldogs)
    16' BEHIND - Rushed (Essendon)
    17' BEHIND - Lachie Hunter (Western Bulldogs)
    18' BEHIND - Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)
    19' GOAL - Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)
    20' GOAL - Travis Colyer (Essendon)
    22' BEHIND - Rushed (Essendon)
    24' GOAL - Jason Johannisen (Western Bulldogs)
    25' GOAL - Cale Hooker (Essendon)
    28' GOAL - Tom Liberatore (Western Bulldogs)
    30' GOAL - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - we want to make your sport video go VIRAL! To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND promote your club check out Club Roar.