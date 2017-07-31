AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 19

There are still 12 teams with a shot at September and only four teams look certain finalists with just four games to play. Quick, bring on the 17-5 fixture – no, not really.
Last week: 2
Ladder: 1
Do they get credit for overcoming a 50-point deficit or deserve criticism for falling so far behind in the first place. Who the hell knows. The Crows are a fitting first-placed team in this bonkers season.
Last week: 3
Ladder: 2
Gave the Blues a touch up like few teams have this season. Mitch Duncan would be well in the mix for the All-Australian squad.
Last week: 1
Ladder: 6
Slipped up against a good team with a genius at the helm. There’s no shame in that, but the Swans don’t have a lot of room for error thanks to that dreadful first six rounds.
Last week: 5
Ladder: 4
The Tigers’ win over the Suns was ugly, but ugly wins are OK every now and then. Richmond are a good side.
Last week: 4
Ladder: 3
Another unimpressive win from the Giants who are sputtering along at the moment.
Last week: 7
Ladder: 5
Got out of jail because the Saints made a mistake, but also because two great players made two great plays. Paddy Ryder’s perfect tap got the finish it deserved from the brilliant Robbie Gray.
Last week: 6
Ladder: 7
All due respect to the plucky Roos, Melbourne need to be better than that.
Last week: 9
Ladder: 8
The Eagles are a middling team, but they sure can punish a bad one. Finals are still very achievable, but who knows what to expect from them week to week.
Last week: 10
Ladder: 9
There’s life in these Dogs yet. That was probably their best win of the season.
Last week: 12
Ladder: 12
Hawthorn’s first 12 games: -16.9 contested possessions per game, four wins, eight losses.
Hawthorn’s past six games: +7.5 contested possessions per game, four wins, one loss, one draw.
They’re as good as anyone right now.
Last week: 8
Ladder: 10
The Dons wasted so many chances in the final quarter, that could be an incredibly costly loss. Joe Daniher though – goodness.
Last week: 11
Ladder: 11
That was a heartbreaker. The Saints’ finals hopes are just about shot now.
Last week: 13
Ladder: 13
They haven’t thrown the towel in, but, man, you should win from 50 points up. Daniel Wells is a star.
Last week: 14
Ladder: 14
Nat Fyfe’s five contested marks against the Giants equalled his career-best – he looks like he’s back. Made the Giants sweat right until the end.
Last week: 15
Ladder: 16
A win full of spirit and character. The value of that win is worth a hell of a lot more than a slim chance at the No.1 pick.
Last week: 16
Ladder: 17
It’s been a disappointing fortnight for the Blues. Maybe they’re running out of steam.
Last week: 18
Ladder: 18
They were rubbish yesterday but I should have moved them up last week. They’ve found another player in Alex Witherden.
Last week: 17
Ladder: 15
The Suns suck.
July 31st 2017 @ 9:08am
Peppsy said
Alright so the last time the Bulldogs beat someone above them on these power rankings was round 7, but Hawthorn have beaten this weeks no. 1, and last weeks no. 1 in the past 6 weeks, and Hawthorn (4-1-1) have a better record than Bulldogs (4-0-2) from their last 6 games, so how on earth are Bulldogs still above Hawthorn