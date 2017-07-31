AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 19

There are still 12 teams with a shot at September and only four teams look certain finalists with just four games to play. Quick, bring on the 17-5 fixture – no, not really.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 1

Do they get credit for overcoming a 50-point deficit or deserve criticism for falling so far behind in the first place. Who the hell knows. The Crows are a fitting first-placed team in this bonkers season.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 2

Gave the Blues a touch up like few teams have this season. Mitch Duncan would be well in the mix for the All-Australian squad.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 6

Slipped up against a good team with a genius at the helm. There’s no shame in that, but the Swans don’t have a lot of room for error thanks to that dreadful first six rounds.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 4

The Tigers’ win over the Suns was ugly, but ugly wins are OK every now and then. Richmond are a good side.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 3

Another unimpressive win from the Giants who are sputtering along at the moment.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 5

Got out of jail because the Saints made a mistake, but also because two great players made two great plays. Paddy Ryder’s perfect tap got the finish it deserved from the brilliant Robbie Gray.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 7

All due respect to the plucky Roos, Melbourne need to be better than that.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 8

The Eagles are a middling team, but they sure can punish a bad one. Finals are still very achievable, but who knows what to expect from them week to week.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 9

There’s life in these Dogs yet. That was probably their best win of the season.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 12

Hawthorn’s first 12 games: -16.9 contested possessions per game, four wins, eight losses.

Hawthorn’s past six games: +7.5 contested possessions per game, four wins, one loss, one draw.

They’re as good as anyone right now.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 10

The Dons wasted so many chances in the final quarter, that could be an incredibly costly loss. Joe Daniher though – goodness.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 11

That was a heartbreaker. The Saints’ finals hopes are just about shot now.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 13

They haven’t thrown the towel in, but, man, you should win from 50 points up. Daniel Wells is a star.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 14

Nat Fyfe’s five contested marks against the Giants equalled his career-best – he looks like he’s back. Made the Giants sweat right until the end.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 16

A win full of spirit and character. The value of that win is worth a hell of a lot more than a slim chance at the No.1 pick.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 17

It’s been a disappointing fortnight for the Blues. Maybe they’re running out of steam.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 18

They were rubbish yesterday but I should have moved them up last week. They’ve found another player in Alex Witherden.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 15

The Suns suck.