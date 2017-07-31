AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 19

 

    There are still 12 teams with a shot at September and only four teams look certain finalists with just four games to play. Quick, bring on the 17-5 fixture – no, not really.

    1.Adelaide
    Last week: 2
    Ladder: 1

    Do they get credit for overcoming a 50-point deficit or deserve criticism for falling so far behind in the first place. Who the hell knows. The Crows are a fitting first-placed team in this bonkers season.

    2.Geelong
    Last week: 3
    Ladder: 2

    Gave the Blues a touch up like few teams have this season. Mitch Duncan would be well in the mix for the All-Australian squad.

    3.Sydney Swans
    Last week: 1
    Ladder: 6

    Slipped up against a good team with a genius at the helm. There’s no shame in that, but the Swans don’t have a lot of room for error thanks to that dreadful first six rounds.

    4.Richmond
    Last week: 5
    Ladder: 4

    The Tigers’ win over the Suns was ugly, but ugly wins are OK every now and then. Richmond are a good side.

    5.GWS Giants
    Last week: 4
    Ladder: 3

    Another unimpressive win from the Giants who are sputtering along at the moment.

    6.Port Adelaide
    Last week: 7
    Ladder: 5

    Got out of jail because the Saints made a mistake, but also because two great players made two great plays. Paddy Ryder’s perfect tap got the finish it deserved from the brilliant Robbie Gray.

    7.Melbourne
    Last week: 6
    Ladder: 7

    All due respect to the plucky Roos, Melbourne need to be better than that.

    8.West Coast
    Last week: 9
    Ladder: 8

    The Eagles are a middling team, but they sure can punish a bad one. Finals are still very achievable, but who knows what to expect from them week to week.

    9.Western Bulldogs
    Last week: 10
    Ladder: 9

    There’s life in these Dogs yet. That was probably their best win of the season.

    10.Hawthorn
    Last week: 12
    Ladder: 12

    Hawthorn’s first 12 games: -16.9 contested possessions per game, four wins, eight losses.

    Hawthorn’s past six games: +7.5 contested possessions per game, four wins, one loss, one draw.

    They’re as good as anyone right now.

    11.Essendon
    Last week: 8
    Ladder: 10

    The Dons wasted so many chances in the final quarter, that could be an incredibly costly loss. Joe Daniher though – goodness.

    12.St Kilda
    Last week: 11
    Ladder: 11

    That was a heartbreaker. The Saints’ finals hopes are just about shot now.

    13.Collingwood
    Last week: 13
    Ladder: 13

    They haven’t thrown the towel in, but, man, you should win from 50 points up. Daniel Wells is a star.

    14.Fremantle
    Last week: 14
    Ladder: 14

    Nat Fyfe’s five contested marks against the Giants equalled his career-best – he looks like he’s back. Made the Giants sweat right until the end.

    15.North Melbourne
    Last week: 15
    Ladder: 16

    A win full of spirit and character. The value of that win is worth a hell of a lot more than a slim chance at the No.1 pick.

    16.Carlton
    Last week: 16
    Ladder: 17

    It’s been a disappointing fortnight for the Blues. Maybe they’re running out of steam.

    17.Brisbane Lions
    Last week: 18
    Ladder: 18

    They were rubbish yesterday but I should have moved them up last week. They’ve found another player in Alex Witherden.

    18.Gold Coast
    Last week: 17
    Ladder: 15

    The Suns suck.

