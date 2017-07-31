Dreamy Kashmir Pete’s dream Barbarians team, and a tour to match

Alan Jones to coach the Baa Baas in two games ‘one on one’ up against Cheika’s Wallabies? I like it!

So much so, it’s inspired yours truly to put together a dream short tour to make most of the opportunity. For me, this is the ARU’s best and most fun idea since the ‘golden oldies’ game on the last British and Irish Lions tour. If Lismore is anything like that ‘golden oldies’ night at North Sydney Oval, it’ll be fabulous.

This is a rugby site, so first things first. Whoever it is that Mr Jones ends up preparing for games in Lismore or Sydney, here are the Dream Barbarians, whom I’d love to see run onto the Lismore oval:

1 – Michael Alaalatoa (Canterbury Crusaders)

2 – David (‘sabbatical from sabbatical’) Pocock

3 – Toby Smith (Wellington Hurricanes)

4 – Ross Haylett-Petty (Western Force)

5 – Sam Lousi (Wellington Hurricanes)

6 – Scott Higginbotham, Vice-Captain (Queensland Reds)

7 – Liam Gill (Toulon, France)

8 – Amanaki Mafi (Melbourne Rebels)

9 – Nic White, Goal-Kicker (Montpellier, France)

10 – Quade Cooper, Captain (Queensland Reds)

11 – Joe Tomane (Montpellier, France)

12 – Matt Toomua (Leicester Tigers, United Kingdom)

13 – Tom English (Melbourne Rebels)

14 – Nemani Nadolo (Montpellier, France)

15 – Jesse Mogg (Montpellier, France)

16 – Greg Holmes (Exeter, United Kingdon)

17 – Pek Cowan (Western Force)

18 – Josh Mann-Rea (ACT Brumbies)

19 – Matt Philip (Western Force)

20 – Isi Naisarian (Western Force)

21 – Sam Lachlan (Warringah Rats)

22 – Christian Lealiifano (ACT Brumbies)

23 – Chance Peni (Western Force)

Now for the tour plan. If the game’s on Fox, I’ll probably be watching at Deni RSL – not on this tour. But a rugby fan has to dream! In thanks to everyone, who make The Roar so great, this is for you:

Tour Day 1 – Tuesday 22 October 2017

Tour begins, Gold Coast airport early AM. Visit The Margaret Olley Centre at Murwillumbah (35km). Lunch. Drive on to Byron Bay (+53km). Settle into Cape Byron Lighthouse (two nights). View sunset.

Tour Day 2 – Wednesday 23 October 2017

View sunrise from Cape Byron. Do whatever in Byron Bay. Afternoon drive to Lismore (47km). Enjoy packed local stadium, watching Alan Jones’ Barbarians versus the Wallabies (opening game).

Tour Day 3 – Thursday 24 October 2017

Inland route back to Queensland. Lunch at Beaudesert (150km). Visit heritage listed War Memorial and local Historical Museum. Settle into O’Reilly’s Retreat (+67km) in Border Ranges (two nights).

Tour Day 4 – Friday 25 October 2017

Bird watching/bushwalking/resting/reading. Second night stay in Lamington National Park.

Tours Day 5 – Saturday 26 October 2017

Enjoy further time relaxing indoors, or more time outdoors (in mountainous rain-forest ecology, and home to many exotic local birds). Afternoon drive (91km) to Gold Coast Airport. Homeward travels.

A lovely dream. Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s possible for me. But I might just check the Melbourne-Gold Coast flights.