 

Rest in Peace, Mr Football: Les Murray passes away, aged 71

    Les Murray has passed away, aged 71.

    Australian football has lost its most recognisable voice today, with iconic SBS broadcaster Les Murray passing away after a battle with illness. He was 71.

    Murray was a much-loved part of the football coverage on SBS, after originally starting at the TV station as a Hungarian subtitle writer in 1980. Just six years later, he was hosting the network’s coverage of the 1986 World Cup.

    “No one better embodied what SBS represents than Les Murray. From humble refugee origins, he became one Australia’s most recognised and loved sporting identities,” said Michael Ebeid, SBS’s managing director.

    “Not just a football icon, but a great Australian story and an inspiration to many, to say that his contribution to SBS and to football was enormous, doesn’t do it justice. This is a devastating loss for all of us at SBS. Our thoughts are with his family and all that loved him.”

    Murray’s iconic lilt – a product of his Hungarian upbringing – became synonymous with football in Australia in the three and a half decades he spent involved in broadcasting the sport. His extremely knowledgeable presentation of SBS’s football programming, combined with his sense of humour, made him one of the most-loved broadcasters not just to football fans but to sports fans around the country.

    Born in 1945 as László Ürge in Budapest, Murray originally arrived in Australia as a refugee in 1956, settling in Wollongong. He began working as a journalist in the 1970s before joining SBS in the following decade.

    Murray’s accolades are plentiful; in addition to being an FFA Hall of Fame inductee, he was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2006. He also enjoyed a stint as a member of FIFA’s ethics committee, and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Contribution to Sports Journalism in 2009 at the Australian Sports Commission Media Awards.

    Murray is survived by his daughters, Tania and Natalie, and his partner, Maria.

