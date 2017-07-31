Rest in Peace, Mr Football: Les Murray passes away, aged 71

Australian football has lost its most recognisable voice today, with iconic SBS broadcaster Les Murray passing away after a battle with illness. He was 71.
Murray was a much-loved part of the football coverage on SBS, after originally starting at the TV station as a Hungarian subtitle writer in 1980. Just six years later, he was hosting the network’s coverage of the 1986 World Cup.
“No one better embodied what SBS represents than Les Murray. From humble refugee origins, he became one Australia’s most recognised and loved sporting identities,” said Michael Ebeid, SBS’s managing director.
“Not just a football icon, but a great Australian story and an inspiration to many, to say that his contribution to SBS and to football was enormous, doesn’t do it justice. This is a devastating loss for all of us at SBS. Our thoughts are with his family and all that loved him.”
Murray’s iconic lilt – a product of his Hungarian upbringing – became synonymous with football in Australia in the three and a half decades he spent involved in broadcasting the sport. His extremely knowledgeable presentation of SBS’s football programming, combined with his sense of humour, made him one of the most-loved broadcasters not just to football fans but to sports fans around the country.
Born in 1945 as László Ürge in Budapest, Murray originally arrived in Australia as a refugee in 1956, settling in Wollongong. He began working as a journalist in the 1970s before joining SBS in the following decade.
Murray’s accolades are plentiful; in addition to being an FFA Hall of Fame inductee, he was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2006. He also enjoyed a stint as a member of FIFA’s ethics committee, and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Contribution to Sports Journalism in 2009 at the Australian Sports Commission Media Awards.
Murray is survived by his daughters, Tania and Natalie, and his partner, Maria.
MORE TO COME…
July 31st 2017 @ 1:27pm
Mike Tuckerman said | July 31st 2017 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
Vale.
July 31st 2017 @ 1:32pm
Melange said | July 31st 2017 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
Farewell Les, a great champion of the game.
July 31st 2017 @ 1:34pm
AGO74 said | July 31st 2017 @ 1:34pm | ! Report
Farewell Les. Thanks so much for everything. An icon of Australian football.
July 31st 2017 @ 1:37pm
Chopper said | July 31st 2017 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
Rest In Peace Les, a loyal foot soldier of the world game.
July 31st 2017 @ 1:37pm
Worlds Biggest said | July 31st 2017 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
Farewell a legend of Australian Football, rest in peace Les Murray.
July 31st 2017 @ 1:42pm
Grobbelaar said | July 31st 2017 @ 1:42pm | ! Report
A champion of Australian Football, a man of enormous integrity.