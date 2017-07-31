Sam Kerr sparks Matildas’ rout of Japan

Sam Kerr has fired the Matildas to a second consecutive win at the Tournament of Nations, scoring a hat-trick in the first half of Australia’s 4-2 defeat of Japan.

The red-hot West Australian scored her first international hat-trick as the Australian women’s soccer team came from behind to defeat their great regional rivals.

Kerr was irrepressible, combining pace and lethal finishing.

The win – Australia’s heaviest over the ‘Nadeshiko’ in 32 years – followed the Matildas’ first-ever defeat of world champions the United States on Friday.

While the American triumph came from an all-round team effort, San Diego saw the Sam Kerr show.

Kerr brought her strong club form to international level to devastating effect.

Mina Tanaka opened the scoring when she chested home a corner to put Japan ahead after six minutes.

On 11 minutes, Hayley Raso showed lightning pace to break free down the right, cutting back to an unmarked Kerr to tap home an equaliser.

Five minutes later, the Australian No.20 turned her marker before unleashing a curled finish past Sakiko Ikeda to put the Matildas ahead.

As halftime loomed, Kerr used her pace once more to complete the hat-trick.

The Perth Glory striker won a header in the nick of time and raced on to her own work to score a one-on-one at the second attempt before celebrating with a handstand and backflip.

Australia maintained the rage after the break, scoring a fourth through Van Egmond’s penalty.

The Matildas will now close out the friendly competition on Friday (AEST) against Brazil.

A win over the South Americans will mean Australia win the tournament between the four top-10 ranked nations.