Star trio to return for Crows ahead of the Showdown

AFL flag favourites Adelaide could welcome back three key stars for a highly-anticipated Showdown with Port Adelaide.

The Crows sit four points clear on top of the ladder after playing out the unlikeliest of draws against Collingwood at the MCG on Sunday.

Down by 50 points early in the third quarter, Adelaide conjured up an astonishing comeback, with Mitch McGovern’s goal after the siren – his fourth for the game – sealing a 15.13 (103) to 16.7 (103) result.

The Crows have a tough run ahead with Sunday’s clash against fifth-placed Port followed by games against Essendon at Etihad Stadium, Sydney and West Coast in Perth.

Star forward Eddie Betts, prime mover Brad Crouch and key defender Jake Lever could all make a timely return from injuries for the game against the Power.

Lever, who is off-contract at season’s end and likely to attract big offers from a number of rival clubs, has been sidelined for the past fortnight with a hamstring strain.

Betts missed the game against Collingwood after having his appendix removed, while Crouch suffered a fractured cheekbone during last week’s win over Geelong.

“The prognosis on all those guys is pretty positive,” Pyke said.

“They should all be available at this point. We’re optimistic on all three.

“They’re great games, they always have been, and where the two sides are positioned on the ladder probably adds a little bit extra to it.

“The importance of wins at this time of the year, in terms of ladder position and finishes, is real so it’s a great opportunity.”