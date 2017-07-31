Why the Super Rugby format just isn’t fair

The farcical Super Rugby competition has reached an all-time low with the two protagonists now decided for the final, the Lions and the Crusaders.
Now what doesn’t sit right at all here, which is indicative that the whole competition is totally flawed, is that the Lions never had to play any of the New Zealand teams, thereby giving them a huge advantage over the rest of the comp.
Could somebody please explain to me how the current format can be deemed as a level playing field when the Jaguares, Kings, Lions and Sharks didn’t have to play any of the New Zealand teams through 17 rounds of the Super Rugby season?
And how a team which has played in a far inferior conference (just take a look at the final standings on the table) should be allowed to have a home quarter-final, semi-final and final?
For the Crusaders to now have to travel 11,500 kilometres to Johannesburg to play the Super Rugby final at high altitude because they finished on equal points with the Lions (65) after the home-and-away season but had only seven bonus points compared to the Lions’ nine, even though they played in a far superior conference, seems like a travesty of justice.
It’s little wonder then that the credibility of Super Rugby as an even competition has been brought into question for a while now.
As a proud and passionate All Blacks supporter, I hope the Crusaders can draw on all of their resolve, self-belief, superb skills, athleticism and will to win to defeat the Lions, if they do it will be a truly remarkable and memorable achievement with the odds stacked heavily against them.
SANZAAR has updated the conference format for 2018, and while it’s a step in the right direction, teams will still only play 85 per cent of the other sides in the competition.
Until SANZAAR changes the format of the Super Rugby competition to allow every team play each other at least once through the home-and-away season, then the merit of the Super Rugby champions will continue to be brought in to question.
July 31st 2017 @ 9:00am
biltongbek said | July 31st 2017 @ 9:00am | ! Report
If only the teams refused to enter this farce two yewrs ago when it was announced. Yet they all agreed due to the fact that money talks and any logic thought towards a fair competition went out the window when revenue was discussed.
As much as SANZAAR is guilty of this, the Franchises willingly agreed.
Now they must pay the price for lower attendances, lower viewership numbers and the apathy shown by supporters across the three countries.
July 31st 2017 @ 9:12am
Rugby Tragic said | July 31st 2017 @ 9:12am | ! Report
I agree with that biltongbek but we inadvertently are fuelling the fire by commenting on it … the flaws I am sure have been recognised, I’m not convinced that the re matrixed system will be perfect but I can only assume SANZAAR is at least attempting to re-align and fix the problem. We can all comment on what they come up with ….. I hope soon ..
July 31st 2017 @ 9:08am
Rugby Tragic said | July 31st 2017 @ 9:08am | ! Report
Hey Gazbo … isn’t this done to death? Isn’t it time to ‘let it go’?
We know the competition is not ‘fair’ in the context of the word but we all knew about it 2 years ago. Sure SANZAAR erred in setting up this format, probably not enough permutations were entered into the debate before deciding on the 4 conference format.
The code is now a professional sport, and it needs funding so that player can be paid and administrators can run the game. It is understood that the larger media dollars comes as a result of SA due to their time zone with Europe being compatible, With this in mind to have two SA teams at least make the play offs was thought to be advantageous in maximising the media dollars at least for the weeks of the play offs while a SA team in in the mix..
Now S18 Rugby is left in a bit of a shambles, it has credibility issues of competiveness which they need to address. My understanding is that they are doing this.
What you have penned has been stated a thousand times before in both articles and comments, not only on this forum but others as well.
What has emerged is that the top too qualifying teams will contest the final …. isn’t that what we want? Shouldn’t we be discussing that rather than something that was flawed from 2 years back? We know that the powers to be are aware of the problem of their own making (swayed no doubt by paying media) and they are attempting to address it..