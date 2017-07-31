The Wrap: Lions transformation sets up epic Super Rugby final

Lions coach Johan Ackermann is now only 80 minutes away from fulfilling his dream of departing from Johannesburg with a Super Rugby title, after his side stunned the Hurricanes with 42 minutes of irresistible power rugby, turning a 22-3 deficit into a runaway 44-29 victory.
Despite only dropping one game in pool play this season, the Lions have struggled to reach the giddy heights of their 2016 performances, and they were extremely fortunate to scrape through their preliminary final last week against the Sharks. But, to the Hurricanes’ cost, it all came together in one half of magic rugby in this semi-final, suggesting that Ackermann has timed his run perfectly.
It is difficult to recall a rugby team so dominant in one half of rugby, so rapidly converted to road kill in the second, as the Hurricanes were. Captain Dane Coles recognised post-match that rugby is a momentum game and how, once this was conceded to the Lions, they were quickly and brutally shut out of a match that most viewers had already conceded was theirs.
A scoring run of 41-7 speaks to Lions’ utter dominance, confidence visibly spreading throughout the side and feeding into a crowd that was transformed from deathly silent in the first half to singing loudly by the end.
The Hurricanes fell away badly but their post-mortem will pinpoint looseness and a lack of clinical finishing precision in the first half. Despite looking the goods at 22-3, their lead should have been over 30 points, handling errors and a lack of composure costing them what turned out to be valuable points.
Perhaps this was one of those times when everything was coming to them too easily. By the time the Hurricanes realised they were actually in a fight, the Lions had shaken off their lethargy and rumbled through the gears. Their forwards were noticeably more abrasive and it was now Ruan Combrink pulling off the party tricks that Nehe Milner-Skudder had been performing in the first half.
The Hurricanes haven’t convinced at set-piece time all year, and it was here where the Lions’ resurgence was grounded, tries coming off the back of a strong line-out maul, and penalties (and field position) courtesy of a dominant scrum. Franco Mostert confirmed his rise into the top echelon of South African locks, prop Jacques Van Rooyen was a dominant figure, and sevens champ Kwagga Smith has an incredible knack of always being in the play.
The Hurricanes’ best were loose forwards Ardie Savea and Brad Shields but, as a whole, their forward unit was overwhelmed when the heat went on. The visitors also suffered when Beauden Barrett was shown a yellow card, leaking 17 points in those ten minutes. Barrett has had his troubles with officialdom this year, but in this case Jaco Peyper was extremely harsh on a player doing exactly what he is supposed to do – roll away from the tackle.
That it is the Crusaders who will be the Lions’ finals opponent will surprise no-one, although the manner of their victory in Christchurch was an eye-opener, the Chiefs dominating most of the statistical measures and the run of play yet still losing convincingly, 27-13.
The Chiefs threw two kitchen sinks at the Crusaders and were worthy contributors to an open, willing match that belied the heavy underfoot conditions. The match also benefited from a relaxed performance from referee Glen Jackson, who recognised that he had two teams who were keen to play football and that his best contribution would be to stand back and let them get on with it.
Defence is equal parts organisation and structure, attitude and execution, and it was here where this match was won. Forced to make an incredible 185 tackles compared to 66 from the Chiefs, the Crusaders showed how it is one thing to maintain a disciplined, straight defensive line, but another thing to execute those tackles and to keep doing so without infringing.
The heavy ground and huge workload will take a physical and mental toll, but assuming they recover and aren’t knocked around by the travel, the Crusaders will take great confidence from this effort into the final. They will need to, of course; the Lions have rediscovered their attacking mojo and will be keen to apply intense pressure over the whole match, not just half.
What sets the Crusaders apart from the other New Zealand teams this year is their composure, starkly demonstrated by their ability to keep accumulating points despite the Chiefs dominating territory and possession.
Their opening to try to halfback Bryn Hall was a cracker, with telling incisions by Ryan Crotty and Israel Dagg; quality players executing superbly and making good decisions under pressure.
The Crusaders also never lost their hunger or desire throughout, typified by Richie Mo’unga interrupting James Lowe’s clearing kick, forcing the ball loose, presenting the deciding try to Dagg.
Clearly, the Crusaders have taken plenty from their loss to the British and Irish Lions, developing a more ruthless edge to their game where errors are kept to a minimum and opportunities presented to the opposition – no matter how well they are playing – are few.
The Chiefs will rightly feel that they played well, and bow out with their heads held high. They were unluckily denied a try in the first half, TMO Glenn Newman intervening to determine that Tim Nanai-Williams failed to maintain control of the ball when diving over.
Sky Television comments man Justin Marshall justified the decision on the basis that “the technology is there and when it (the vision) is slowed down it shows something different,” but co-captain Aaron Cruden was right to state afterwards that this was “a try every day of the week”, and question whether this is a path that rugby should be heading down.
Welcome to the murky world of the NRL and the NRC bunker, where pedants delight in separating frames until they inevitably find one that shows minute separation between hand and ball.
The loss marks Cruden’s final match in New Zealand, along with teammates James Lowe and Tawera Kerr-Barlow. While there is always young talent following behind, anybody who thinks that New Zealand rugby can continue to lose players of this calibre – not to mention the IP of coaches Dave Rennie and Keiran Kane – and not suffer consequences in the future needs to think again.
One discussion point that can’t be avoided is the size of the crowds; just under 28,000 at Johannesburg and not even half that in Christchurch. Forget talk about how cold it was; these are hardy Christchurch folk we are talking about, people who have undergone far worse than the onset of a heavy frost.
When the Crusaders, playing a good and consistent brand of winning rugby, can’t draw a decent home crowd – to a final no less – then something is seriously wrong. Have people really become so blasé? Or is the stench of Super Rugby now so bad it permeates even the bastion that is Christchurch and its admiration for their team, the most successful in Super Rugby history?
SANZAAR have an acute problem on their hands. Even if the ARU resolves its current mess and confirms a reduction to four franchises – and there is nothing to suggest this is imminent – the brand is now so tainted that any window dressing to revert to a 15-team competition may be pointless.
Fans have voted with their feet, their wallets and their remote controls. They want a truly competitive competition, one that is overtly ‘fair’ for all teams, and which rewards teams on the basis of results, not geographic location.
They care not that SANZAAR’s hands are tied by the broadcasters who pay for the competition, and seem prepared to ride the death wish that is the price of their engagement; a competition on the fans’ terms or not at all.
Of course, New Zealand fans want to keep winning against Australia, but only after a genuine struggle, not continued walkovers. Australian fans just want a win. South African fans also want to win, but increasingly like the idea of doing so in Dublin instead of Hamilton.
Once fans are lost it is a very difficult exercise to win them back. It is a puzzle that SANZAAR urgently needs to find an answer to, and while the imminent announcement of the PRO 12 expansion will provide some clarity, SANZAAR might well have less time to get its house in order than it thinks; particularly if the Wallabies find new depths to plumb in the upcoming Bledisloe Cup matches.
In the meantime, for those of us still with the program, a fascinating and compelling final awaits next weekend. Both the Lions and the Crusaders will make worthy winners, and there is every expectation that fans will be treated to a classic final.
Will the outcome see the innovative, humble Ackermann head to Gloucester with all his business completed, or will the younger upstart Scott Robertson clear space on the Ellis Park turf to breakdance in celebration of a famous Crusaders victory?
July 31st 2017 @ 6:32am
Fionn said

I am curious whether some South African posters might be able to enlighten me as to why playing in the NH is preferable. Is it due to the larger salaries and lack of time changes? I think any move by South Africa to hear north will create a big rift in its relationship with New Zealand (and the Kiwis can have long memories).
At the end of the day, Cruden was wrong. The replay clearly showed that the ball had been knocked on. Now, yes, he was just above the ground when he lost control, but a knock on is a knock on whether you drop it from a metre above the ground, a foot above the ground or a cm above the ground. You don’t say in tennis ‘oh, Hawkeye says the ball was out, but it was only out by 1 millimetre, and it looked in to the human eye, therefore, we’ll just play the shot as being in’.
No, a rule is a rule, and Nanai-Williams knocked it on, and the replay showed it.
Should be a cracking final. Who do you think will win, Geoff? My head says the Crusaders are too good, too defensively strong, too clinic, but my heart says the Lions’ passion and home crowd will get them over the line.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:20am
biltongbek said
Fion, I don’t prefer rugby in the north.
For me it is simple, either give me super 12, 4 teams from SA, 4 teams from OZ, 4 teams from NZ, where everything is equal, single round robin or give me Currie Cup 14 team competition.
This convoluted system I protested against from the start, I don’t care if a conference system works for the NFL, or where ever, it is not for me.
I much rather have Super Rugby with 11 rounds round robin, semi finals and final. Short enough to provide ample time for the Currie Cup to have significance, and long enough to have substance.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:30am
Fionn said
I’m with you regarding round robin, BB. I would prefer to go back to Super 12 (wow, a Brumbies fan who preferred the S12 days, can you believe it?!) but I would even take S14.
The current competition structure stinks, it’s awful, and by largely protecting the Aussies and South Africans by guaranteed finals spots it weakens us in the long run by not exposing us to proper competition.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:34am
biltongbek said
When Super rugby originally began the cross country matches were the most important, over time the percentage reduced to a point where we were going to play only one third of our matches against Australian and New Zealand teams, that was when my interest started fading
July 31st 2017 @ 7:38am
Fionn said
Indeed, playing the mighty Bulls in the latter 00s, or the Blues or Crusaders was the ultimate challenge. A win over them made the whole season a success.
The only better thing was beating the Waratahs.
The first match I ever attended when I was a child and playing my first year of rugby was the Brumbies vs Cheetahs in Canberra (and it was a Brumbies Masterclass that night) , and so the Cheetahs hold a special place in my heart, and I’m sad to see them go.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:39am
Geoff Parkes said
That one’s a bigger issue for me than the finals seeding BBK. It’s confusing to have SA sides playing some NZ and Aust sides one year and none the next. Fans need a consistent narrative.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:44am
biltongbek said
Agree geoff, for me the tournament has lost its credibility.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:47am
Ed said
I agree with you BB on when SR started, the cross country matches were ones I looked out for. I remember being at the Sydney Football Stadium where the Natal Sharks with Andre Joubert, Henry Honiball and Gary Teichmann smashing the Waratahs in 1997.
I am sure many on the Roar would like to see a straight round robin and finals allocated to those based on their position on the overall table. But broadcasters and many local fans want more derbies, which particularly for SA and NZ fans would encroach on their Currie Cup and NPC competitions.
As an Australian watching a local derby after a kiwi one, I typically leave the club at half-time as the gulf in class is vast.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:38am
Harry Jones said
Fionn, the SA fans don’t necessarily prefer we detach from NZ and go North, but most of the players love it, because (1) 250+ already play in Europe, and many of those are among the best 100 Saffa players; (2) the time zone being the same or -1; (3) travel is easier; (4) salaries will rise faster; (5) the style of play suits early SA training; and (6) the future looks like it’s going that way, with quotas shrinking opportunity to make a big cheque for young white players who aren’t as dominant as Etzebeth.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:36am
Geoff Parkes said
The Lions have to be favoured Fionn. The record of the home side in the final can’t be ignored. And the way they played that 2nd half was irresistible – nobody would have stayed with them.
But the Crusaders are a quality team and have had two tough matches to prepare them well. It’s as good a final as we could have hoped for.
And – I’ll say it again – we keep getting the two best teams in the final. All of the angst about the seeding and format is overdone.
July 31st 2017 @ 6:45am
Adsa said
I went to bed at half time thinking the second half would be a fore gone conclusion and a Canes v Saders final. Well done Lions, I hope they go on with it and get the chocolates.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:27am
Geoff Parkes said | July 31st 2017 @ 7:27am | ! Report
Adsa,
hope you slept well but shame you missed it.
The old cliche “a game of two halves” has never been so starkly demonstrated as in this game.
Unfortunately for the Canes, the Lions’ half was better.
July 31st 2017 @ 6:53am
Al-Shazahd said
Will be very sad if Ellis Park is less than three quarters full for the final but this competition and its “brand” truly is a mess.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:01am
Kashmir Pete said | July 31st 2017 @ 7:01am | ! Report
Hi Geoff
‘a fascinating and compelling final awaits next weekend’
Many thanks for an equally compelling morning read.
Especially as my bedtime precluded me watching Jo’burg game!
Cheers
KP
July 31st 2017 @ 7:28am
Geoff Parkes said
Cheers KP. Hope you get to watch the final. Dry track, two excellent sides, should be great.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:43am
Kashmir Pete said | July 31st 2017 @ 7:43am | ! Report
Geoff
Is Faf on sideline as part of injury come back, or just no longer Lions’ run on half?
Also, any idea if WW is expected back for the final?
Best
KP
July 31st 2017 @ 7:47am
biltongbek said
Ko I think Ackermann has lost faith in De Klerk, Cronje has been the regular starter this season
July 31st 2017 @ 7:02am
Rikccardo said | July 31st 2017 @ 7:02am | ! Report
Morning Allanthus.
Running rugby in Jo’Burg awaits.
And the Canes only have themselves to blame. Set-piece has found them out on occasion this year and that and impatience (maybe complaceny?) has undone them in Africa. They gave away way too much possession in the second half when some solid defense and patient recycling could have borne dividends.
But you have to again question the officiating. Jackson was pretty quiet in Christchurch apart from that try, which I thought was good at real speed. Peyper on the other hand seemed out of sorts with his assistants, a number of questionable decisions including Barret’s yellow card which had a bearing on the outcome. But the Canes had the winning of it and blew it, showing a lack of leadership in the process.
And credit to Ackermann and his boys. I thought they lacked some direction without Whitely to be honest but that was some comeback. They are going to be hard to beat at home but if anything can do it, it will be the Crusaders defense, depending on how they recover.
While there will be no choccies for the Chiefs we should wish Cruden, Lowe and TKB well as they take the other fork in their journey. all losses to the game here. But Rennie is a significant loss to rugby in this country. A thinker of the game like him would be a welcome addition to the All Blacks coaching group, although I have heard he and Hansen aren’t all that enamoured with each other.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:30am
Geoff Parkes said
Yes Riccardo, there’s much to be said for playing rugby in the daytime in dry conditions isn’t there?
July 31st 2017 @ 7:16am
Harry Jones said
The Wrap is indispensable. Nobody in the Roar-i-verse can form a final opinion pre-Wrap.
BBBBB was being tricky with his slow diagonal lazy-leg roll to the right instead of just tumbling fast to the left, where he wouldn’t have slowed the ball. Maybe just a penalty, but he was not being a rugby angel.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:23am
Geoff Parkes said | July 31st 2017 @ 7:23am | ! Report
He looked angelic to me Harry.
Whereas Riccitelli was the devil. His cynical intervention was definitely card worthy.
July 31st 2017 @ 7:46am
Harry Jones said
Riccitelli does look the villain; whilst the Barrett Bros. do look like choirboys. I was hoping for a Cane win, because my provincial biases are strong. I note that Danish Cola said the Canes will be going for the Lions, suggesting a similar North Island bias. It’s also why it’s silly to suggest a particular ref favours a side from his own country. I guarantee you I would rather ANY team except the Bulls win.