Brumbies lose duo for 2018 season

Brumbies openside flanker Chris Alcock and Argentine halfback Tomas Cubelli are leaving the Super Rugby side, both heading overseas.

Alcock, one the Brumbies’ best forwards this season, has signed with Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves.

Argentina Test halfback Cubelli will return to South America to play for the Buenos Aires-based Jaguares in Super Rugby.

Cubelli, who played 58 Tests for the Pumas, played only 18 games in two seasons in Canberra.

“The Brumbies are a very special organisation and I feel privileged to have been able to play for such a great team,” Cubelli said.

The 28-year-old Cubelli missed the bulk of the 2017 season through injury, paving the way for youngster Joe Powell to step up in his absence.

Powell, who went on to earn a Wallabies cap, started in the Brumbies’ quarter-final loss to the Hurricanes last month, with Cubelli on the bench.

The departure of Alcock, who joined the Brumbies this season from the Western Force, is offset by the return of champion flanker David Pocock to Canberra after his rugby sabbatical.