Introducing the very first Club Roar Awards guest judge: Steven Bradbury

Where were you when Steven Bradbury won the most unlikeliest of Olympic gold medals?

Yep, think back to the 2002 Winter Olympics. It’s a moment Australians will never forget. One of joy, disbelief and, well, disbelief. Bradbury was the last man standing and his life as changed for ever. In case you need one (really?), here’s a refresher of that perfect moment:

Doesn’t it give you goosebumps?!

That’s why we’ve asked the great man himself to help us create another moment of unadulterated joy. That’s right: Olympic gold medalist Steven Bradbury will be judging and announcing the winners of our second ever Club Roar Awards.

How fitting. The Club Roar Awards are all about rewarding everyday sportspeople, the underdogs, all having a go and doing the unexpected – no matter what level of competition.

Bradbury, in his fourth go at the Winter Olympic Games, didn’t give up and finally found glory he deserved – something we believe represents the very best in Aussie sportsmanship.

More recently, Bradbury has been a motivational speaker and an MC. He’s worked with multi-national companies and has also been involved in large advertising campaigns.

We can’t wait to have him join us for the awards, which are open for submission now.

If you’ve got a video as good as this grand final win, which took out the inaugural Club Roar Most Popular Video award, then submit it now!

Hey, we’d like to see it even if it’s as good as this one. Who doesn’t love watching people fall over, right?

The more videos you submit to Club Roar, the more chance you have of winning. So get your cameras out. Your club could be famous and you could be anointed the team’s local legend in the process.

Club Roar Awards Round 2 winners will be announced on September 24.